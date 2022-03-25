How the world saw New Jersey — 1940s to 1980s 📸

Did you ever wonder how the world thinks about New Jersey in modern time? Well, the Jersey shore is probably the first thing anyone from outside Jersey thinks of. This is probably followed by blue-collar "attitude" and let's not forget about the high taxes!

However, the was a time before the internet. A time when you could not just look up what was going on in the world. Everyone was subjected to the local paper, which sometimes would give you a small glimpse of what else was happening around the world.

Magazines helped bring more news to the world. Newspaper wires services like AP were starting to show events in other cities, states, and countries. The popularity of the magazine caused newspapers to change adding categories such as world news, local news, comics, and sports. Now the world could see the quick development within New Jersey, which had quite the amount of historic events.

Jersey had many worldwide stories during this period. Such as Elvis returning from war at Fort Dix or Arnold Palmer adding to his incredible golf career right here in New Jersey. Presidents and vice presidents campaign in the streets of Jersey. Once publications started rolling, New Jersey was always in the spotlight.

Check out how the world saw New Jersey, from 1940-to 1988, in the gallery below.

