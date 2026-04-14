🎸 Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi will headline a massive two-night concert in West Long Branch celebrating America’s 250th birthday.

🎸 The star-studded lineup spans rock, hip-hop, country and more, tied to the grand opening of the Springsteen Center at Monmouth University.

🎟️ Tickets go on sale April 21 for the June 4–5 shows.

WEST LONG BRANCH — Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi are headlining a star-studded event celebrating America’s 250th birthday.

Springsteen, Bon Jovi to headline NJ concerts for America’s 250th anniversary

Ahead of the grand opening of the new Bruce Springsteen Center for American Music at Monmouth University on June 7, there will be a multi-act, two-night concert event on June 4 and 5 at the OceanFirst Bank Center on the Monmouth campus.

“This will be a major contribution to the national commemoration of America’s semiquincentennial, and the cornerstone of the Springsteen Center’s grand opening celebrations,” according to Robert Santelli, executive director of the Springsteen Center and the concerts’ executive producer.

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‘Music America’ concerts to showcase iconic songs across genres

Music America: The Songs that Shaped Us is a journey through American music history, he said.

“The concerts will reflect everything the center stands for—the power of music to bring people together, the rich and diverse treasury of American music as a mirror of our national culture, and the inspiration to think about our shared history in these divisive times,” Santelli said.

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All-star lineup includes major artists across rock, hip-hop, country

The Bruce Springsteen Center for American Music is the home of the Bruce Springsteen Archives, which serves as the official repository for materials related to Springsteen and the E Street Band, including photos, historic memorabilia, oral histories, and more.

Joining Springsteen and Bon Jovi performing over the two nights include Jackson Browne, Rosanne Cash, Kenny Chesney, Gary Clark Jr., Dion, Dropkick Murphys, Shemekia Copeland, Valerie June, Keb’ Mo’, Nils Lofgren, Darlene Love, Public Enemy, David Sancious, Tony Trischka and Sister Sadie, Mavis Staples, Trombone Shorty and the New Breed Brass Band, Stevie Van Zandt, and Jimme Vaughn.

Van Zandt’s band, The Disciples of Soul, will serve as the house band.

Each artist is scheduled to perform landmark songs from American music history, with blues, bluegrass, rock, hip-hop, folk, jazz, country, and gospel genres all represented.

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Ticket details and Springsteen Center grand opening events

Additional artists will be announced in the coming weeks.

The concerts are a continuation of the Springsteen Center’s celebration of America’s semiquincentennial, which began in 2024 with the launch of the traveling exhibition, Music America: Iconic Objects from America’s Music History, Santelli said.

Tickets for each concert will be sold separately. They will go on sale at noon on April 21 here.

“By uniting these artists on one stage, we’re creating an unforgettable experience that honors our past while inspiring the next generation who will shape our future,” said Eileen Chapman, director of the Bruce Springsteen Center for American Music.

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