New Jerseyans have some crazy stories about their pets

We did a fun topic this past week on the Dennis and Judi show.

The question was, “What crazy things have your pet gotten into?”

It generated some crazy stories, as I’m sure you can imagine.

Hell, when I was a kid my first dog chewed through a wall in our house and into the sheetrock! So I know a thing or two about crazy pet stories.

But some of the stories callers told on the air were laugh-out-loud funny.

I think the one that by far takes the cake was this. A man called in and said his two dogs worked in cahoots with each other.

He had a big dog and a Jack Russell. One Thanksgiving he was preparing the turkey downstairs and when he walked away the Jack Russel jumped up onto the table. It knocked the turkey over while the bigger dog was waiting for the turkey to hit the floor so they could start eating it. By the time the owner got downstairs the entire turkey was gone.

I seriously laughed out loud when I heard this on the show.

We all have crazy pet stories in some form or another. Certainly, not all are to this magnitude, but there are endless stories.

Luckily, the two dogs my family has now have never really stirred up any trouble.

When you look back on the trouble they cause it becomes a great story, but not so much when it’s in the moment!

Hopefully, no pet does anything to get itself banned in certain states like these ones.

LOOK: Here are the pets banned in each state Because the regulation of exotic animals is left to states, some organizations, including The Humane Society of the United States, advocate for federal, standardized legislation that would ban owning large cats, bears, primates, and large poisonous snakes as pets.

Read on to see which pets are banned in your home state, as well as across the nation. Gallery Credit: Elena Kadvany

The 10 most searched pets in the US The website allaboutcats.com took a look at internet search trends to see what the most in-demand pets are in the US. The results may surprise you. Gallery Credit: Bob Giaquinto

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.