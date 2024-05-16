16 bad employers newly added to NJ’s public ‘WALL’ of shame

A public posting of rule-breaking employers now features 161 names.

In May, the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development added 16 employers to the WALL (Workplace Accountability in Labor List). Each has failed to address their outstanding liabilities for violations of wage, benefit or tax laws, according to state officials.

The additional businesses owe more than $992 million. Altogether, businesses posted to the WALL owe $16.8 million — either to the state or directly to their workers.

Businesses posted to the WALL have had plenty of notice before reaching this point, according to officials.

"We don't want this list to get bigger. We want the list to get smaller," Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo told New Jersey 101.5 in February. "We're very proud that in New Jersey, an overwhelming majority are good employers."

The businesses on the WALL range from restaurants and salons to demolition and transportation companies. All are barred from receiving a public contract of any kind, for as long as they're included on the list.

Asaro-Angelo said this unfortunate distinction also serves as a public warning to prospective workers and clients — maybe these aren't businesses you'd like to work with.

According to the Department of Labor, no businesses were removed from the WALL this month. So far, the department has recovered more than $435,000 from businesses on the WALL or businesses that have been warned they're headed for the list.

The WALL went live in September 2023, as a result of a bipartisan law signed by Gov. Phil Murphy in 2020. The WALL is updated monthly. Use this link to look at the full list of employers who are shortchanging their workers and the state. Additions to the WALL: May 2024 Able 1 Express, Inc. ⚫ 11 Major Road, Monmouth Junction ⚫ Total owed: $115,000 Adams Mechanical HVAC ⚫ 206 S. Woodbury Rd., Pitman ⚫ Total owed: $45,000 American Eagle Enterprise Inc. ⚫ 33 Saint James Place, Keansburg; 55 Gilbert Street North, Tinton Falls ⚫ Total owed: $45,000 Cynergy, Inc. ⚫ 106 Hillside Avenue, Westwod; P.O. Box 416, Newark ⚫ Total owed: $45,000 D&D Security Systems LP ⚫ 460 William St., East Orange ⚫ Total owed: $45,000 DRD International, Inc. ⚫ 2700 US Highway 130, North Brunswick ⚫ Total owed: $40,000 Exotixz LLC ⚫ 55 Coolidge Ave., Toms River; P.O. Box 4671, Toms River ⚫ Total owed: $45,000 I Dream Auto Group, LLC ⚫ 1187 Teaneck Road, Teaneck ⚫ Total owed: $35,000 J & D Pool Plastering ⚫ 823 Penn Place, Plainfield ⚫ Total owed: $57,958.90 Junior Trucking, LLC ⚫ 537 Kennedy Street, Perth Amboy; 74 State Street, Perth Amboy ⚫ Total owed: $115,000 McWhorter Builders LLC ⚫ 807 Baltic Avenue, Atlantic City; 1125 Atlantic Avenue; Atlantic City ⚫ Total owed: $50,000 Mike's All Star Painting, LLC ⚫ 20 Long Road, Freehold ⚫ Total owed: $90,000

Neha Inc. (Beverage Shop Liquor & Wines)

⚫ Lincoln Plaza, Rahway; 1534 Main Street, Rahway; 296 Demorest Avenue, Avenel

⚫ Total owed: $45,000

Scissorhands Easton Barbershop LLC

⚫ 70 Easton Avenue, New Brunswick; 353 George Street, New Brunswick

⚫ Total owed: $115,000

USA Express Transportation LLC

⚫ 3001 Route 130 S., Delran; 414 1/2 Illinois Avenue, Delanco

⚫ Total owed: $59,286.99

Zenani IT LLC

⚫ King of Prussia & Phoenixville, Pennsylvania

⚫ Total owed: $45,000

