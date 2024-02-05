NJ’s ‘WALL’ of bad employers has 19 new additions for February

💲 New Jersey created the WALL in September 2023

💲 As of February, there are 120 employers listed

💲 Officials say they're cheating the state and/or their workers

Some employers go above and beyond to evade compliance with New Jersey laws on wages, taxes, and benefits.

The worst actors are part of a relatively new list that no one wants to be on.

And they won't come off the WALL (Workplace Accountability in Labor List) until they've made the state and their employees whole.

The list is updated every month. As of February 5, the WALL includes 120 employers, with combined liabilities of $13.5 million for violations of wage, benefit, or tax laws.

Any business on the list has had ample opportunity to appeal the findings against them, and/or pay up for their violations, Robert Asaro-Angelo, commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development, told New Jersey 101.5.

"We don't want this list to get bigger. We want the list to get smaller," Asaro-Angelo said. "We're very proud that in New Jersey, an overwhelming majority are good employers."

The businesses listed range from restaurants and salons to demolition and transportation companies. All are barred from receiving a public contract of any kind, for as long as they're included on the WALL.

And this listing, Asaro-Angelo said, serves as a public warning to prospective workers and clients — maybe these aren't businesses you'd like to work with.

The WALL went live in September 2023. It was created through a bipartisan law signed by Gov. Phil Murphy in 2020.

Nineteen new businesses were added to the WALL for February, all for failure to follow the worker's compensation law in New Jersey. They are listed below.

Additions to the WALL: February 2024

JDS Professional Transportation LLC

⚫ 237 Union Avenue West, Bellmawr

⚫ Total owed: $45,000

Alexa Deli Fruit Market Corp

⚫ 1724 Bergenline Avenue, Union City

⚫ Total owed: $90,000

LMZ Transport Inc

⚫ 509 Highland Avenue #1A, Clifton

⚫ Total owed: $35,000

SGF Freight Services, Inc.

⚫ 142 Sixth Street, Elizabeth

⚫ Total owed: $145,997.12

JW Contracting LLC

⚫ 147 N. Day Street, Orange

⚫ Total owed: $45,000

Burlington County Spring Shop LLC

⚫ 8006 Route 130 North, Delran

⚫ Total owed: $26,000

Sammy Express Inc

⚫ 306 Capitol Street, Saddle Brook

⚫ Total owed: $35,000

Chester Riding Club LLC

⚫ 80 U.S. Route 206, Chester

⚫ Total owed: $45,000

The French Cleaners Inc. (Waldwick Cleaners & Tailoring)

⚫ 22 E. Prospect Street, Waldwick; 60 Lincoln Street, Berkeley Heights; 1270 Broadway Suite 205, New York, New York

⚫ Total owed: $45,000

Usg Drywall and Construction LLC

⚫ 239 Ridge Street, Newark

⚫ Total owed: $45,000

Artificial Grass Turf Warehouse LLC

⚫ 2500 W. 4th Avenue, Denver, Colorado

⚫ Total owed: $45,000

Advanced Closets LLC

⚫ 1889 Route 9 #102, Toms River

⚫ Total owed: $45,000

P&T Automotive & Towing Service, Inc. (P&T Auto)

⚫ 6 Wilson Avenue, Totowa

⚫ Total owed: $45,000

Petra Trucking Inc.

⚫ 7113 Jackson Street, North Bergen

⚫ Total owed: $45,000

Absolute Sprinkler & Piping Inc.

⚫ 610 Schindler Drive, Brick

⚫ Total owed: $45,000

Loving Hearts Personal Care Service Inc.

⚫ 10 Rodwell Avenue, Irvington; 15 Ricord Street, Newark; 244 Morris Avenue #214, Union

⚫ Total owed: $45,000

Dope Muzik Ent. LLC

⚫ 613 Branch Drive, Toms River

⚫ Total owed: $45,000

Maspeth Masonry & Concrete Corp.

⚫ 525 Route 73 North, Marlton

⚫ Total owed: $45,000

Argus 365 Logistics LLC

⚫ 95 Main Avenue, Clifton; 1530 Palisade Avenue, Fort Lee; 800 Harbor Boulevard, Weehawken

⚫ Total owed: $45,000

