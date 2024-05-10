Well, this sounds like a lot of fun!

Hasbro, the famous toy and board game company, has ventured into the realm of arcade entertainment with “The Game Room powered by Hasbro.” According to NorthJersey.com, it is scheduled to open next month (June).

The Game Room is a family entertainment center that promises to offer an immersive experience by incorporating Hasbro’s brands such as Monopoly, G.I. Joe, My Little Pony, Hungry Hungry Hippos, Clue, Connect Four, and Candyland.

The Game Room powered by Hasbro will be a 41,500 square foot arcade and dining center with items like the Candyland Milkshake Bar.

Designed to be the next evolution of modern social entertainment, The Game Room aims to engage visitors of all ages, encouraging them to play, compete, and socialize. The venue will feature a reimagined arcade platform with curated midway games and interactive activities like Skee Golf.

In an interview with NorthJersey.com, Hasbro Vice President Matthew Proulx said,

All too often there’s a lot of these experiences that are focused on younger kids, or teenagers or twenty-somethings or even just older members of the family,” Proulx said “What we really wanted to do is have something for everybody.

The Game Room’s location at American Dream, a three million-square-foot venue, is strategic. The complex is already home to a mix of entertainment, shopping, and dining options, including DreamWorks Water Park, Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park, and Legoland Discovery Center.

