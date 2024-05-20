You should try this easy-to-grow Jersey tomato

A few years ago, I discovered a tomato plant that came in hanging baskets and produced dozens of tomatoes throughout the entire season.

For those of us tomato lovers you may notice that unless it’s an in-season Jersey tomato, the tomatoes the rest of the year really suck. They’re tasteless. They’re not that juicy, and they’re almost not worth buying.

You may have also discovered that cherry tomatoes in the supermarket have much more flavor and sweetness than regular tomatoes even out of season.

Well, in season cherry tomatoes are easy to grow, but maybe sometimes inconvenient. Along comes the Tumbling Tom. It’s a tomato that grows in a hanging basket and produces delicious, sweet cherry tomatoes all summer long!

I picked up three of them this past weekend at my favorite farmers market, Red Top Market in Southampton on Route 70. When I looked at the label, I noticed that the company was called Chef Jeff's Garden. I also noticed that on the very bottom of the label on the back it had the address Bridgeton, New Jersey.

Bridgeton in Cumberland County is a great tomato-growing area. At one time P.J. Ritter Ketchup had a major plant there. The area is still known as a great produce-growing area.

And these Tumbling Toms look like they originate from good old Bridgeton, New Jersey. It seems they’re sold throughout the country and variety of nurseries and farm stands. Here is a list of the places that sell Chef Jeff's plants.

Ask your local farm market if they carry Chef Geoff’s Garden products and ask them to order a few tumbling times for you.

You can also find the seeds for Tumbling Toms all over the Internet and yes, even on Amazon.

If you don’t have the room for a garden or too much of a green thumb, but you have a place where you can hang a basket in the sun somewhere on your property, grab some Tumbling Tom cherry tomatoes. It’s easy and delicious, and it’s a Jersey tomato!

