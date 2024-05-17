Huge overreaction to NJ town dealing with problem geese

It was announced earlier this week that the town of Peapack-Gladstone will be euthanizing geese at a park in their town.

People from all over the state are reacting on social media to the story.

The outpour of emotion and compassion for the geese has led to hours of endless talk on our radio station and pages and pages of comments from angry, overly emotional people about the solution for the geese problem. No doubt many of these people have never served on a board or town council or had to make, big impactful decisions when dealing with public policy.

Society has progressed in the last couple of generations. People have become much more compassionate toward animals and in some cases, more than they are to humans.

Many live in a myopic world where they see the animals as Disney characters who bat their long eyelashes and communicate with each other like playful children. They’re not humans, and man has dominion over the animals.

Yes, we may have encroached on their habitat in many cases and yes, their presence amongst suburban communities and towns has become an issue. Many times, a complex issue that requires tough decisions that will not please everybody.

Many people have called the method by which Peapack-Gladstone will euthanize the geese as “inhumane." First of all, they’re not humans so they will be dealt with in a way that is not “humane.” However, culling them together and putting them to sleep seems to be the most “humane” way of dealing with the problem.

For once, if people put themselves in the position of the decision-makers on how to deal with the problem, maybe they would think before they just spewing out emotional rhetoric.

This seems to be the most “humane “way to deal with the problem. It's an issue that comes with a variety of health problems for humans.

For whatever reason we have an overabundance of Canada geese, they do cause health issues for humans and are a problem to be dealt with.

Unless and until they become a problem for you, you might not understand the issue fully. And until you’ve been in a position of authority and had to make difficult decisions on public policy, you don’t understand how and why things need to be done.

That might not stop you from getting on social media or angrily calling the municipal office to express your outrage.

But maybe instead of leading with your emotions, some thoughtful consideration of the entire situation here would be useful. Rather than saying things like “hey, we took over their habitat," consider the solutions to a real problem. Should we all live in the woods or float in a pond? I completely respect the compassion for wildlife. The reality is, there is a problem. It was addressed in the best way possible for the parties involved.

Maybe go adopt an injured squirrel in your backyard and let the professionals deal with this problem.

