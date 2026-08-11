Over the past couple of weeks, we've been out and about at two of New Jersey's most popular summer destinations...the Asbury Park Boardwalk and the Atlantic City Boardwalk.

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There's just something about the Jersey Shore: the salty ocean air, suntan lotion, the boardwalk fries, the funnel cakes, the pizza, and all those familiar smells that instantly take you back to all those summer memories.

Photo by Oscar Bonilla on Unsplash Photo by Oscar Bonilla on Unsplash

The Summer Smells That Bring You Back In Time

We asked on the air: what's that one summer smell that takes you right back, maybe to your childhood, or just a smell that you absolutely love this time of year?

From fresh-baked Italian bread at the bakery down the street to freshly cut grass, or even that amazing smell of rain after a summer storm, there are so many smells that can bring back a memory in an instant.

Pine Barrens To The Shore, The Summer Smells New Jersey Loves

You had such great answers!

"I used to love the smell of funnel cake at the Burlington County State Fair and on the Boardwalk! Smells like childhood!!!"

"I love the smell of RAIN on the pavement. Reminds me of being a kid and breaking out my bicycle for the time of the season."

"Definitely the smell of suntan lotion and salty air."

"The best smell is the bay at low tide….you know you’ve made it to the shore when that smell hits your nose."

"The fresh pine trees in the Pine Barrens."

"Johnson's Popcorn in Ocean City!!"

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I remember those rides home from watching the Phillies play, driving along 295 and passing the Cherry Hill exit, where the Melitta Coffee Roasting Plant is located, and the smell of freshly roasted coffee would fill the car.

I love how quickly a smell can bring back a memory and take you right back to one of your favorite summertime moments in New Jersey!

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Delaware Bay Beaches in Cumberland & Salem Counties Saturday February 21, 2026 was a gorgeous day along the Delaware Bay in Cumberland and Salem County NJ. It was the calm before the storm. When everyone else was attacking the supermarkets, I had a quiet day snapping photos along what I call Jersey's forgotten south west bay shore. Gallery Credit: Eric "EJ" Johnson