The Jersey Shore is a place for all of us to create summer memories. But which Jersey Shore town holds the most summer memories for Jersey Shore residents?

The Jersey Shore Town That Makes The Most Summer Memories

Each of us has our own great stories of growing up and vacationing at the Jersey Shore. It's so heartwarming to think back on the days of our youth and the great memories we made each summer in the Garden State.

We can all remember the smell of the ocean water, the amazing food cooking on the boardwalk, and the sounds of kids having the time of their lives on the amusement rides.

Photo by Perry Merrity II on Unsplash Photo by Perry Merrity II on Unsplash

Those memories are as valuable as pure gold to us, and I started to wonder which Jersey Shore town is the place where New Jersey residents made more of their summer memories than any other.

The Jersey Shore Town That Is The Crown Jewel Of Summer Memories

I asked New Jersey residents on social media to name the Jersey Shore town that created the most summer memories for them.

Read More: The Best Cheesesteak In New Jersey According To You

For me, it will always be the summer vacations to Wildwood that bring back great memories for my family. I can still remember the soft sand, the boardwalk, and the great restaurants all those years ago.

Photo by Natalya Zaritskaya on Unsplash Photo by Natalya Zaritskaya on Unsplash

So, which town is the one that brings back all the summer memories for you? I put a list together of the top 3 according to your votes.

The Top Jersey Shore Summer Memory Town

Here are the top three Jersey Shore towns that bring back the most summer memories for New Jersey residents:

#3 Long Beach Island

#2 Seaside Heights

#1 Wildwood

No matter where your favorite Jersey Shore summer memories happened, we are all lucky to live so close to the Jersey Shore.

12 photos that show why local summer at the Jersey Shore is unmatched Following Labor Day, New Jersey residents even remotely near the Jersey Shore look forward to some peaceful days of sun, sand, surf and no big crowds of visitors. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt