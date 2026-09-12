Right after Labor Day, the vibe gets a little strange at the Shore. It's still beautiful and warm out, but suddenly things get eerily quiet the days afterward. It's almost like the wild west tumbleweeds, but at our beaches.

But that strange quiet doesn't last long. Once we get to the first weekend after Labor Day, it livens back up again.

Being a Jersey Shore native, I always look forward to this time of year. Sure, the crowds and visitors may be gone, but the beaches aren't dead yet. Welcome to local summer at the Jersey Shore.

Instead of visitors from all different parts of the country and world, it's either visitors from different Jersey Shore towns, or it's simply your neighbors enjoying the beaches for themselves once again.

Mike Brant TSM Mike Brant TSM

Don't be guilty

Now this isn't to say Jersey Shore locals are completely guilty of this, but we're not immune from making these mistakes either.

It's OK, you can admit it if you've done these before. Sometimes I think we just need to be reminded to be aware of our actions. Especially as locals at the Shore.

All summer long, I've been broadcasting from our Asbury Park boardwalk studio and have been having a blast meeting and talking to you (which, by the way, we will continue to broadcast from the boardwalk every Saturday throughout local summer).

And while out here, I've been asking you what your biggest beach pet peeves were. Here is what you had to say, and what we need to not do while we enjoy the beaches for ourselves once again (video below).

3 Jersey Shore beach habits we must break

According to you, the three biggest beach pet peeves are...

Kicking sand Sitting too close Feeding the seagulls

All three of these were bad habits from beachgoers all summer long. Now that local summer is here, let's do our best to avoid the problems that make hanging out on our Jersey Shore beaches unpleasant.

Significant or historical events in New Jersey for September (in chronological order) Here are some of the historical or significant events that impacted New Jersey or happened in the Garden State during the month of September. Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Thanks to NewJerseyAlmanac.com for the assist. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

Clever method NJ boardwalk rides use that get you spending more It's almost like using credit cards and not realizing how much you're spending. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.