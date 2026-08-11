There are two things you should know before heading to the Jersey Shore in the summer.

One: The beach will be crowded with people dumber than you.

Two: Your car may never see a parking space again, ever.

A new ranking has singled out Sandy Hook and Island Beach State Park as two Jersey Shore destinations where summer parking can be particularly miserable.

Asbury Park Press reported on a survey of more than 3,000 people nationwide conducted by Muney Law. They asked where the worst parking nightmares were, whether at amusement parks, shore towns, or anywhere else this summer of 2026.

Calling the parking situation at the Jersey Shore “horrible” seems a little harsh. I prefer “a character-building opportunity.”

SEE ALSO: Where you can find free parking at the Jersey Shore

Photo by Vitor Paladini on Unsplash cars parked on parking lot during daytime

Sandy Hook is a perfect example. You drive all the way there, pay to get in, and then begin circling the parking lot with the determination of a shark that has spotted an injured seal.

You see a family walking toward their car and immediately slow down.

Are they leaving? Are they??

They’re carrying beach chairs.

This could be it!

You follow them at approximately 2 miles per hour while pretending you’re not following them.

Then they stop. They’re not leaving. They’re just looking for their sunglasses.

Your blood pressure rises.

Welcome to Island Beach State Park | Google Maps Welcome to Island Beach State Park | Google Maps

Island Beach State Park can offer a similar experience. First of all, I can't tell you how many times I’ve been right at the entrance, only to see the sign saying it’s closed due to capacity. If you do manage to get in on a beautiful summer weekend, you could spend so much time trying to park that you begin wondering whether you actually needed to go to the beach in the first place.

The funny thing is that we’re all doing this voluntarily. Nobody is forcing us to spend a gorgeous summer Saturday inching along in shore traffic while searching desperately for a parking space.

We choose this. Every summer. We’re having fun. Fun, I tell ya!

Speaking of fun (not), the survey also asked people what the biggest summer parking frustrations were.

37% Too few parking spaces

16% People ignoring the rules

15% High parking fees

7% Lack of traffic control

6% Oversized vehicles, trucks, or trailers

5% Poorly marked lots

5% Drivers waiting too long for spaces

4% People taking too long to load or unload

3% Confusing payment apps or meters

1% Poor pedestrian flow

Then as far as what specific parking behavior other drivers are guilty of in an effort to

ruin your life?

17% Cars parked illegally on shoulders, grass, or restricted areas

16% Drivers squeezing into spaces that are too small

14% Cars blocking entrances, exits, or other vehicles

14% Angry honking

11% Drivers stealing spaces

8% Door dings or minor vehicle damage

7% Reckless reversing or maneuvering

7% Arguments between drivers

6% Pedestrians nearly being hit

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