🚨6 protesters were arrested or charged after a confrontation outside ACPD HQ

🚨The protest followed accusations that ACPD assisted ICE during arrests

🚨The advocacy group says Saturday's arrests won't stop its campaign

ATLANTIC CITY — Six people were arrested or issued complaints during a protest outside Atlantic City police headquarters Saturday, after a confrontation between protesters and officers.

The group El Pueblo Unido of Atlantic City on Thursday accused Atlantic City police of assisting ICE during several arrests, claiming that officers stopped their director Cristian Moreno-Rodriguez as he followed ICE vehicles that they say had detained city residents.

Moreno-Rodriguez called for an "emergency protest" at the Atlantic City public safety building on Atlantic Avenue on Saturday.

Protesters confronted police outside headquarters

Protesters showed up at the headquarters around 11 a.m. Saturday, according to police. The Press of Atlantic City estimated the crowd at approximately 75 people. Police set up barriers along either side of the sidewalk leading to the building to allow access.

Moreno-Rodriguez declared the sidewalk a public space and encouraged the crowd to move to that area. Officers argued with Moreno-Rodriguez, who was placed under arrest, according to the Press and video posted by El Pueblo Unido. Several others began pushing the officers and were also taken into custody.

Ron Bailey, a member of the Atlantic City Board of Education, told Harry Hurley of Atlantic City sister station WPG Talk Radio that a police officer was pepper-sprayed and assaulted during the protest.

Diana Chaparro, 50, of Hammonton was charged with simple assault, while Anthony Diaz, 30, and Cristian Moreno-Rodriguez, 31, both of Atlantic City, were each charged with obstruction of justice.

Jose Salazar, 18, of Princeton was charged with illegal possession of a chemical device, identified by police as pepper spray. Keli Smith, 41, of Egg Harbor Township, was charged with obstruction of justice and resisting arrest.

Devon Barber, 28, of Atlantic City, was issued a complaint for simple assault.

Police say protest rights have limits

“The constitutional right to peacefully protest is fundamental and is respected by the Atlantic City Police Department,” Police Chief James Sarkos said. “That right, however, does not extend to physically obstructing access to a public safety facility, preventing police officers from safely entering or exiting the building, or interfering with the public’s ability to obtain police services.”

The group accused the ACPD on its Facebook page of trying to silence them and vowed not to be intimidated or silenced while organizing and defending the community.

In a post showing Moreno-Rodriguez being released from custody to cheers from his supporters and being hugged by a child, he promised future actions.

"This doesn't end here, Atlantic City police department," he wrote.

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