We have a lot of famous food from New Jersey, but I don’t think the cheesesteak in the Garden State gets the love and attention it deserves.

Who Has The Best Cheesesteak In New Jersey?

I’ll be the first to admit, the cheesesteak has been owned by the fine folks in Philadelphia for years, and I have no argument with that, but I want to make sure that the amazing cheesesteak places in the Garden State get the attention they deserve.

It’s not easy to name New Jersey’s top pizza joint, best bagel shop, and yes, the best cheesesteak in the Garden State.

Photo by Yoad Shejtman on Unsplash Photo by Yoad Shejtman on Unsplash

I’ll get it started because I believe I have found a place that belongs at the top of the list in New Jersey.

My Choice For New Jersey’s Best Cheesesteak

I’m a Jersey Shore guy, so I admit I’m partial to the food there, but I would put the cheesesteak at Pat’s Pizza in Point Pleasant up against any in the state. I think it is that good.

Read More: Asbury Park Has Some Of New Jersey's Best Restaurants

But I only get one vote. I wanted to know what New Jersey residents think is the best, so I asked on social media, and the Garden State cheesesteak lovers came out in force.

Let’s see if the top choices of New Jersey residents match your choice, or maybe even mine.

New Jersey Residents Name The Best Cheesesteak In The State

Let’s start by showing love to all the great New Jersey eateries that serve up amazing cheesesteaks. You all make us proud.

Here are the top three places to get a cheesesteak in New Jersey, according to your votes.

#3 Lillo’s Tomato Pies, Hainesport

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#2 Pat’s Pizza, Point Pleasant

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#1 Donkey’s Place, Camden

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Thanks for all the votes, and remember to support all the great local eateries in New Jersey.

Most visited restaurants and diners in Monmouth County, NJ These establishments logged the most visits in Monmouth County last year.

The data — from May 2025 to May 2026 — comes from Townsquare partner Placer.Ai, which uses foot traffic, real estate and other location-based data for trend analysis.

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