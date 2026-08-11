NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, Aug. 11
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the West
6 - 13 mph (Gust 20 mph)
5 - 11 knots (Gust 17 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|66° - 84°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
|Air Temperature
|84° - 91°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:03am - 8:00pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Tue 7:13a
|Low
Tue 1:18p
|High
Tue 7:33p
|Low
Wed 2:09a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 6:47a
|Low
Tue 12:42p
|High
Tue 7:07p
|Low
Wed 1:33a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 7:01a
|Low
Tue 12:54p
|High
Tue 7:21p
|Low
Wed 1:45a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 6:43a
|Low
Tue 12:46p
|High
Tue 7:03p
|Low
Wed 1:37a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 5:22a
|High
Tue 10:53a
|Low
Tue 5:23p
|High
Tue 11:13p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 7:01a
|Low
Tue 1:11p
|High
Tue 7:24p
|Low
Wed 2:12a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Tue 10:00a
|Low
Tue 4:57p
|High
Tue 10:20p
|Low
Wed 5:48a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Tue 7:55a
|Low
Tue 1:41p
|High
Tue 8:22p
|Low
Wed 2:45a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 6:53a
|Low
Tue 12:46p
|High
Tue 7:15p
|Low
Wed 1:46a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Tue 7:18a
|Low
Tue 1:07p
|High
Tue 7:49p
|Low
Wed 2:10a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 6:57a
|Low
Tue 12:53p
|High
Tue 7:25p
|Low
Wed 1:53a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Tue 7:58a
|Low
Tue 1:45p
|High
Tue 8:23p
|Low
Wed 2:45a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW this afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds and NW 1 foot at 3 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms late.
TONIGHT: W winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.
WED: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: N 1 foot at 2 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 1 foot at 7 seconds.
THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of showers.
FRI: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
FRI NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
SAT: N winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
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