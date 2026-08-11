NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, Aug. 11

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, Aug. 11

Barnegat Lighthouse (Chris Coleman, Townsquare Media)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the West
6 - 13 mph (Gust 20 mph)
5 - 11 knots (Gust 17 knots)
Ocean Temperature66° - 84°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
Air Temperature84° - 91°
Sunrise/Sunset6:03am - 8:00pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Tue 7:13a		Low
Tue 1:18p		High
Tue 7:33p		Low
Wed 2:09a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 6:47a		Low
Tue 12:42p		High
Tue 7:07p		Low
Wed 1:33a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 7:01a		Low
Tue 12:54p		High
Tue 7:21p		Low
Wed 1:45a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 6:43a		Low
Tue 12:46p		High
Tue 7:03p		Low
Wed 1:37a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 5:22a		High
Tue 10:53a		Low
Tue 5:23p		High
Tue 11:13p		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Tue 7:01a		Low
Tue 1:11p		High
Tue 7:24p		Low
Wed 2:12a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 High
Tue 10:00a		Low
Tue 4:57p		High
Tue 10:20p		Low
Wed 5:48a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Tue 7:55a		Low
Tue 1:41p		High
Tue 8:22p		Low
Wed 2:45a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 6:53a		Low
Tue 12:46p		High
Tue 7:15p		Low
Wed 1:46a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Tue 7:18a		Low
Tue 1:07p		High
Tue 7:49p		Low
Wed 2:10a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 6:57a		Low
Tue 12:53p		High
Tue 7:25p		Low
Wed 1:53a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Tue 7:58a		Low
Tue 1:45p		High
Tue 8:23p		Low
Wed 2:45a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW this afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds and NW 1 foot at 3 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms late.

TONIGHT: W winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.

WED: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: N 1 foot at 2 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 1 foot at 7 seconds.

THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of showers.

FRI: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SAT: N winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, Weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

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