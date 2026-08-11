Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the West

6 - 13 mph (Gust 20 mph)

5 - 11 knots (Gust 17 knots) Ocean Temperature 66° - 84°

(Normal 72° - 82°) Air Temperature 84° - 91° Sunrise/Sunset 6:03am - 8:00pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Tue 7:13a Low

Tue 1:18p High

Tue 7:33p Low

Wed 2:09a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 6:47a Low

Tue 12:42p High

Tue 7:07p Low

Wed 1:33a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 7:01a Low

Tue 12:54p High

Tue 7:21p Low

Wed 1:45a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 6:43a Low

Tue 12:46p High

Tue 7:03p Low

Wed 1:37a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 5:22a High

Tue 10:53a Low

Tue 5:23p High

Tue 11:13p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 7:01a Low

Tue 1:11p High

Tue 7:24p Low

Wed 2:12a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Tue 10:00a Low

Tue 4:57p High

Tue 10:20p Low

Wed 5:48a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Tue 7:55a Low

Tue 1:41p High

Tue 8:22p Low

Wed 2:45a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 6:53a Low

Tue 12:46p High

Tue 7:15p Low

Wed 1:46a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Tue 7:18a Low

Tue 1:07p High

Tue 7:49p Low

Wed 2:10a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 6:57a Low

Tue 12:53p High

Tue 7:25p Low

Wed 1:53a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Tue 7:58a Low

Tue 1:45p High

Tue 8:23p Low

Wed 2:45a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW this afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds and NW 1 foot at 3 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms late.

TONIGHT: W winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.

WED: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: N 1 foot at 2 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 1 foot at 7 seconds.

THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of showers.

FRI: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SAT: N winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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