As much as being referred to as “The Garden State” may paint a perfect picture highlighting the beautiful nature that New Jersey has to offer, we may have to make some adjustments to our nickname.

Perhaps we should be called "The Party State” instead.

I know, I know, this seems like an article that should have been written in 2010 when the reality show "Jersey Shore" was at its peak, but this is actually based on a new study that was just released.

Photo by Didier VEILLON on Unsplash Man grilling hot dogs and giving peace sign

New Jersey is the biggest party state in the nation

The researchers at Maids.com surveyed over 2,200 adults across the nation to determine America’s biggest party states.

They asked Americans 15 questions about parties in the U.S., including how often, how long, and how hard people party in each state.

If the answers are to be believed, we go hard.

New Jersey came in at number one.

Apparently we’re the state that parties the hardest.

🔴 19% of New Jerseyans party every weekend, the 4th highest in the study.

🔴 29% of NJ parties include 30 or more people, the 3rd highest in the country.

🔴 The average New Jersey resident hosts four parties a year, the 4th highest average in the study.

The Seed: A Living Beer Project via Google Maps The Seed: A Living Beer Project

As guests, New Jerseyans spend the highest average amount in the country to attend a party at $93.85. This includes factors like transportation, food, drinks, cover charges, tickets, outfits, gifts, or other party-related expenses.

All that said, I take back none of the eye rolls I gave back in 2010 when Snookie and the crew gave us a bad reputation. Maybe I’m just not enough of a party animal. When it comes to GTL I’m only doing the L on weekends.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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