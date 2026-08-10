⚠️ Jack Ciattarelli joins the Indiana-based Open Road Ventures board of advisors.

➡️ The private equity firm focuses on transportation, freight brokerage and logistics.

🔴 Ciattarelli, who lost his bids for governor, says his experience in business, government and public policy will help the company grow.

Unsuccessful candidate for governor Jack Ciattarelli has a new job that will take him on the “open road” at least occasionally.

Open Road Ventures is a logistics-focused private equity firm. The Indiana-based firm specializes in transportation and freight brokerage — being the middleman that connects shippers with carriers.

Ciattarelli takes a seat at the table

The firm recently announced three new members to its leadership team — one with more than 25 years of experience in intermodal transportation, another with nearly two decades of experience in freight brokerage and technology, and Ciattarelli.

Ciattarelli, described as a “seasoned business executive, entrepreneur and visionary,” is among the first two on the company’s board of advisors.

“As a two-time candidate for Governor of New Jersey and member of the State Legislature since 2011, where he served on the Financial Institutions & Insurance Committee and the Regulated Professions Committee, Ciattarelli has a wealth of experience in government and public policy,” according to a statement by Open Road Ventures.

The announcement comes as Gov. Mikie Sherrill's administration deals with fallout from a voter registration scandal.

Ciattarelli served as a Republican in the state Assembly for seven years, from 2011 to 2018, representing the 16th Legislative District in Central Jersey.

Before public office and for the first several years as an Assemblyman, Ciattarelli owned and ran medical publishing companies.

Jack Ciattarelli poses with artist Victor Victori in front of a painting of Donald Trump on Oct. 27, 2021(Spencer Platt, Getty Images) Jack Ciattarelli poses with artist Victor Victori in front of a painting of Donald Trump on Oct. 27, 2021(Spencer Platt, Getty Images)

From Trenton to transportation

He ran for governor three times — the earliest was a primary knockout in 2017 by Kim Guadagno.

Ciattarelli then lost in 2021 to then-incumbent Gov. Phil Murphy, and lost last year to Gov. Mikie Sherrill.

He did secure a campaign endorsement from President Donald Trump, who said Ciattarelli had gone "all in" on "MAGA."

The duo had an in-person meeting a couple of months earlier at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster.

"Ciattarelli will work closely with me and the Trump Administration to advance our America First Agenda," Trump said on the president's own TruthSocial social media platform in May 2025.

Jack Ciattarelli on Nov. 1, 2025 (Andres Kudacki, Getty Images) Jack Ciattarelli on Nov. 1, 2025 (Andres Kudacki, Getty Images)

Ciattarelli says new job is from his 'grow an economy' position

“Working in partnership with the founding members and senior leadership, I look forward to leveraging my financial and operational expertise to help Open Road Ventures realize significant acquisition-based and organic growth, as well as all our long-term objectives,” Ciattarelli said in a written statement.

“Over the course of my campaigns, the ORV team often heard me speak about how to grow an economy,” Ciattarelli said. “It was that shared focus that brought us together and now has me very excited to join the company’s Board of Advisors.”

NJ voter turnout by county in the 2025 gubernatorial election We list the state's 21 counties by voter turnout — the percentage of registered voters who cast a ballot in the 2025 election. Each county entry includes the turnout for each municipality listed in alphabetical order, and the candidate who won the most votes in each town and county. We also list the percentage of ballots that were mail-in. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

How your town in NJ voted for governor in 2025 How every municipality voted in the 2025 gubernatorial election between Republican Jack Ciattarelli and Democrat Mikie Sherrill. Municipalities are listed in alphabetical order by county. Results are from the state Division of Elections as of December 2025. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom