Since New Jersey 101.5 added the “Lou & Michele” show a month ago, Lou Russo and I have become fast friends. One of the nicest, most chill dudes you’d want to meet.

He proved it Friday in Asbury Park.

We had been half-joking, half-not joking in recent days about his love of cigars and how I’d never had one. Cigarettes when I was young? Sure. Other things I smoked? Maybe.

But never once had I smoked a cigar, and he wanted to change that. We had talked about how to do it on air but there’s a strict no-smoking policy in the radio station. We even thought about going rogue and just doing it in the studio anyway and asking for forgiveness rather than permission.

Then it occurred to us that we were broadcasting on Friday outdoors from Asbury Park. He gets off at 3, I come on at 3:10.

Perfect.

So he brought an assortment.

He set me up with a Rocky Patel vintage 1990 cigar since I’m a newbie and it’s mild. Lou brought his torch, cigar cutter, and strict instructions not to inhale. Hard for me since when I did smoke, inhaling was the whole point. But I was game.

I was wondering because of the thickness of a cigar and never having smoked one, how difficult it would be to light as far as how hard you’d have to draw on it.

Out came the torch.

Courtesy of Tom Rivers Courtesy of Tom Rivers

Turns out it felt completely natural and easy. I did it without inhaling into my lungs and off we were. And I gotta tell ya, I was surprised how easy and enjoyable it was. I was expecting the harshness of a cigarette tenfold, and there was none of that.

Courtesy of Tom Rivers Courtesy of Tom Rivers

Now maybe it’s because he chose a total baby cigar for me since I was a wimp newbie, but Lou says no, that it was a mild-to-medium. As I smoked it during our opening segment, I honestly wanted to enjoy it the whole hour. But alas, we had the show to do.

Oh, and here might be the most shocking part. My co-host Kylie Moore was feeling fomo and despite having asthma, she wanted to try it.

SEE ALSO: Historic Asbury Park Casino building faces uncertain future

Courtesy of Tom Rivers Courtesy of Tom Rivers

She did! But didn’t enjoy it as I had. My Yelp review? Would try again. Especially if my buddy Lou is there.

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