There is nothing better than an autumn stroll through a quaint New Jersey town, but which town is the best choice?

Great New Jersey Towns For An Autumn Stroll

This is such a great time of year in New Jersey. The air is crisp, and the temperatures are almost perfect.

That is the perfect recipe for a wonderful stroll through one of the quaint towns in our state. But which town do you go to?

Photo by Ira Komornik on Unsplash Photo by Ira Komornik on Unsplash

That's exactly what we asked the residents on social media, and the results are a veritable wish list of New Jersey towns for this fall.

The Best New Jersey Towns For An Autumn Stroll According To You

We all have our favorite small towns in New Jersey, and each of them is charming. quaint places with something amazing to offer.

Read More: This Is The Most Expensive Town In New Jersey

It's not easy to choose just one New Jersey town that is perfect for an autumn stroll, so I am happy to provide you with the top 5 towns according to your votes.

Photo by Emily Wassmansdorf on Unsplash Photo by Emily Wassmansdorf on Unsplash

Here are the towns you told us are the best in the state for a nice autumn stroll. You should give them a try.

The Top 5 New Jersey Towns For A Summer Stroll

#5 Point Pleasant Beach - It's not just a great summer stop. Downtown Point Pleasant Beach is an awesome place to stroll and shop any time of the year.

#4 Haddonfield - Downtown Haddonfield in Camden County has great food, shopping, and one of the state's top downtown areas.

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#3 Lambertville - If you've never taken a stroll through Lambertville, this fall is a perfect time to give it a try.

#2 Smithville - It's hard to find a town in New Jersey that is packed with more charm than the little village of Smithville. Be ready to shop!

#1 Cape May - Did you doubt for a minute that the crown jewel of New Jersey towns would top the list? And it's well deserved.

They are all solid choices. Whichever New Jersey town you choose for a fall stroll, I'm sure you're going to enjoy it.

NJ's top 10 downtowns with the most holiday spirit The featured downtowns will have you coming back for years to come! Gallery Credit: Jill Croce