Have you ever been to the New Jersey town that is considered to be the most expensive in the state?

Which Town Is New Jersey's Most Expensive?

New Jersey is home to many rich and expensive towns. So, how was the most expensive town in New Jersey determined?

The folks at nj.com used average home values to make the determination. The data is jaw-dropping.

Photo by Kristina Delp on Unsplash Photo by Kristina Delp on Unsplash

There are 9 towns in New Jersey with a typical home value north of $2 million dollars, and the one with the highest average home value is more than double that.

The Most Expensive Town In New Jersey For 2026

When the data was comiled and the list was made, a Monmouth County town was head and shoulders above all the other towns in the state.

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Deal is home to the highest average home value in the state of New Jersey, coming in at a whopping $4,524,126.

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The next closest town was Alpine in Bergen County, where the number is $3,192,136. Those were the only two towns in the Garden State over the $3 million mark.

Some Of The Other Most Expensive Towns In New Jersey

Other New Jersey towns that made the list of "most expensive towns in New Jersey" include Avalon and Stone Harbor in Cape May County, and Sea Girt in Monmouth County.

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The other New Jersey towns with an average home value of over $2 million are Allehurst, Short Hills, Mantoloking, and New Vernon.

Top 20 NJ towns with the most expensive property taxes These are the 20 New Jersey towns with the biggest average property tax bills in 2023, according to data from the Department of Community Affairs. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman