Big Joe’s Halloween cocktails: scary good and easy to make

I went into my ever-expanding cocktail laboratory and searched high and low for some of the best Halloween adult beverages I could find. I was looking for drinks that were fun, festive, a little creepy and, most importantly, easy to make.

Now, don’t worry , these cocktails aren’t actually going to scare you into sobriety. They’re just some fun Halloween-themed drinks that will be perfect for your Halloween parties, gatherings or just sitting around the house waiting for the trick-or-treaters.

Keeping It Simple and Scary!

When I started researching Halloween cocktail recipes, I wanted to keep things simple. I didn’t want recipes that required a trip to a specialty store or ingredients like an eye of newt, a squirrel skull or three drops of blood from a full moon.

I wanted cocktails made with ingredients you can easily find at your local supermarket or liquor store, and recipes that don’t require a degree in witchcraft to prepare.

So, with that said, I’ve put together a few of my favorite Halloween cocktails that are easy to make, a lot of fun and most importantly, very tasty.

So grab your shaker, put on your best Halloween costume and get ready to mix up some spooky spirits.

Happy Halloween to all my boils and ghouls!

Photo courtesy of Mike Garten/Good Housekeeping Photo courtesy of Mike Garten/Good Housekeeping

A Blood Red Manhattan

I love a good Manhattan, I saw this recipe in Good Housekeeping and thought this would be a fun twist on a classic cocktail. It has the look of blood but the taste of a good Manhattan.

Recipe

2 oz of Rye whiskey

¾ oz of Crème di Cassis

½ oz of sweet vermouth

3 dashes of Angostura bitters

Cocktail cherries for garnish

Directions

Chill martini glass ahead of time in freezer

Fill tumbler with ice, add all ingredients, shake or stir vigorously, strain and pour into chilled martini glass, garnish with cherries. Enjoy your blood Manhattan.

Photo courtesy of JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort Photo courtesy of JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort

The Frankenstein

When I think about Frankenstein, I think dark, creepy, and big. This cocktail has all those factors!

USA today put out a list of their favorite Halloween cocktails, and this stood out to me. It was created by the bar staff at the JW Marriott at the Marco Beach Island Resort. Great recipe.

The only tough ingredient not in your pantry is black salt. It is easy to find and necessary for this cocktail.

Recipe

½ oz of white rum

¾ oz of Midori Melon Liqueur

2 oz of pineapple juice

½ oz of blue Curacao

Black salt to rim the glasses

Dried or small slice of pineapple to garnish

Directions

Fill a shaker with ice, add all ingredients shake vigorously.

Salt the rim of the glasses with black salt, add ice, pour shaken ingredients over ice, garnish with dried pineapple or a small slice of pineapple.

Photo courtesy of Holland America Line Photo courtesy of Holland America Line

The Eye

This is a cool and clever drink and worth the search to find lychees at your supermarket. This is one of USA Today’s favorite and I must concur. This cocktail was developed by bartender pros at Holland America Line. The floating eye in the glass is a great look, and the ingredients look tasty.

Recipe

¾ oz of rum

½ oz of Amaretto

1 oz of orange juice

1 oz of pineapple juice

1 oz of sweet and sour mix

½ oz of Grenadine

¾ oz of Meyers rum

Fresh blueberries and lychees for garnish

Ice

Directions

Combine everything except the grenadine and Meyers's rum in a cocktail shaker with ice and shake vigorously. Strain into a highball glass filled with ice. Drop the grenadine into the drink, then add a float of Meyers's on top.

To make the "eye" garnish, embed a blueberry inside a lychee and place it in the drink so it "looks" out.

This will be having you mesmerized.

Photo courtesy of Kilkea Castle Photo courtesy of Kilkea Castle

The Kilkea Wizard

USA Today has another great cocktail that I think we would all enjoy, and the ingredients are readily available at your local liquor and grocery stores. This is a drink that looks dark and ominous, but the ingredients will intrigue our palette. Kilkea Castle’s master mixologist David Pedro created this drink. Excellent job David and thanks.

Recipe

1/4 cup of brown sugar

2 tablespoons grated fresh ginger, plus 1 3-inch piece fresh ginger, thinly sliced

1 bottle (750 ml) prosecco

2 ounces pomegranate juice

3 cups of red or black seedless grapes, divided (per serving)

Directions

Mix the sugar, grated fresh ginger, prosecco, and pomegranate in a large bowl.

Serve in ice-filled glasses garnished with grapes and thinly sliced ginger

These are my favorite Halloween cocktails that I think would be fun for entertaining. Good luck, Happy Halloween and enjoy your cocktails.

For more scary cocktails please go to the two links below:

7 spooky Halloween cocktails for a festive good time



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