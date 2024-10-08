How to prepare for winter in NJ: 11 essential gear tips

You never know what to expect in New Jersey one day you could be hanging out and enjoying the crisp air and the next day you could be freezing your butt off digging your car out from the snow.

But since you never know what may happen in the bipolar type of winter we have here, you should always be prepared. Do you want to get through the season without freezing?

I’m going to give you the 11 must-have cold-weather items to survive a New Jersey winter.

Heavy-duty jacket

Firstly, and I know it’s gonna sound kind of obvious, but you need a really good coat. And I’m not talking about a pretty little jacket. I’m talking about a heavy-duty. Something that can fight off the biting, stinging winter wind that we sometimes get here in the Garden State.

Waterproof boots

Now, let’s talk about your feet. Waterproof snow boots are an absolute must. Snow, slush, puddles—it’s all coming for you.

Get boots that’ll keep your feet dry and give you some traction. Nobody wants to do that awkward slip-slide dance on icy sidewalks.

Thermal layering

Layering is also key. Then, of course, there’s underwear. You’re gonna need a thermal shirt, and you’re gonna need thermal leggings. Then you won’t need to wear 1000 layers. Under your jeans, and you’re good to go

Insulated gloves

Your hands? They’re going to need some love, too. Insulated gloves are non-negotiable.

Don’t settle for the cheap ones that leave your fingers numb after five minutes. Invest in a pair that’ll keep your hands warm and dry.

Wool socks

Wool socks. Two words: endless comfort. These aren’t your everyday socks; they’re thick warm, and even if your feet get a little damp, wool will still keep them cozy. Perfect for long days outside.

Scarf

A good scarf is your best defense against biting winds. Wrap one around your neck and pull it up over your face when things get really bad. It’ll keep you warm and save you from feeling like your face is frozen.

Beanie

You’re also going to want a solid beanie or knit hat. You lose a ton of heat through your head and cold ears? That’s just a miserable time. Get a hat that covers your ears and keeps them warm all day long.

Ice scraper

Now, for the car. An ice scraper and snow brush are your new best friends. Trying to clear your windshield with a glove or, worse, a credit card? No thanks. You’ll want a proper tool to handle all that frost and snow.

Emergency kit

Also, be smart and pack a car emergency kit. Blankets, snacks, extra gloves—just in case.

Imagine being stuck in traffic during a snowstorm. That happens sometimes. Better to be prepared and even over-prepared than freezing on the side of the road.

Traction cleats

Here’s another idea that most people don’t think of. Traction cleats. Unless you’ve used them on icy surfaces, you’ll never understand what a game changer is. They are. It’s easy, too. They slip right over your shoes and give you a grip I dare you to slip on the ice with these.

Lip balm

Last but not least, don’t forget lip balm and moisturizer. That dry winter air will do a number on your skin. Keep some on hand, and you’ll save yourself from cracked lips and dry hands.

There you have it—everything you need to get through a New Jersey winter without feeling like you’re constantly battling the elements. Now, bring on the snow, baby.

