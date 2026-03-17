Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show on Tuesday:

Mike Brant TSM Mike Brant TSM loading...

🚗 Statewide pothole repair campaign begins in New Jersey today.

🚗 Drivers may face daytime lane closures as crews repair potholes on state highways between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

🚗 Motorists are urged to report potholes by calling 1-800-POTHOLE.

The annual statewide campaign to repair potholes across New Jersey begins today, so don’t be surprised if you see extra crews on state roadways.

Careful not to blow out a tire, as these craters can wreak havoc on vehicles.

“Winter is tough on our roads. That’s why our crews are working quickly to repair them. New Jersey drivers deserve safe, smooth roads, and this campaign is about fixing problems fast to keep people moving and our economy flowing,” said Gov. Mikie Sherrill.

With a more active winter this year and temperatures constantly fluctuating between above and below freezing, the New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) expects to repair more potholes this season than last.

OCC educator James Hadley arrested in Atlantic County (James Hadley via LinkedIn, ACPO, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) OCC educator James Hadley arrested in Atlantic County (James Hadley via LinkedIn, ACPO, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

🚔 Ocean County College dean James Hadley arrested in Pleasantville, accused of arranging sex with a teen under 16.

⚖️ Hadley faces multiple charges including sexual assault, luring a minor, and child endangerment.

📱 Investigators say messages on the victim's phone revealed prior paid sexual encounters.

PLEASANTVILLE — One of the deans at Ocean County College is accused of repeatedly paying a young teen for sex.

On Friday, James Hadley, 66, of Barnegat, was charged with second-degree counts of sexual assault of a victim under the age of 16 and luring a minor to commit a sexual act. He was also charged with third-degree endangering the welfare of a child and fourth-degree criminal sexual contact.

The charges were based on three incidents in March, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

Before his arrest on Friday, Hadley traveled from Ocean County to Pleasantville to meet a juvenile to engage in a sexual act.

When he arrived, Hadley was arrested by detectives from Pleasantville Police and the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office’s Special Victims Unit.

Breaking AC, which cited an affidavit filed in the case, reported that the victim’s mother discovered messages on her child’s phone and went to the police the day before.

Harris Jacobs received a pardon from Gov. Murphy immediately after he was convicted of leaving the scene of a hit-and-run. (Rich Hundley III/NJ Governor’s Office/Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office) Harris Jacobs received a pardon from Gov. Murphy immediately after he was convicted of leaving the scene of a hit-and-run. (Rich Hundley III/NJ Governor’s Office/Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office) loading...

🔴 Phil Murphy pardoned a man minutes after a jury convicted him in a fatal Atlantic City hit-and-run.

🔴 The driver struck a 76-year-old man and left him dead outside a Dunkin’ before driving away.

🔴 Nearly two months later, the outrageous decision has gained the nation's attention.

TRENTON — After eight years in office, some of former Gov. Phil Murphy's most controversial decisions were made with only hours left in his final term.

On Jan. 20, his last day in office, Murphy issued pardons to 97 people. That included dozens of convicted killers.

Some pardons were met with fury from prosecutors and victims' families. One woman was set free after she was convicted of burning her two children to death. That decision has spurred state Sen. Vin Gopal, D-Monmouth, to advocate for reining in the governor's pardoning powers.

And another controversial pardon, now getting attention weeks after Murphy left office, was given to a man who was on the verge of a conviction for a fatal hit-and-run. In fact, the man learned that he had been granted the pardon after the judge in his case refreshed a page on the governor's website as they sat in the courtroom.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, led by William Reynolds, released a rare rebuke of Murphy's pardon. Politics had pervaded justice, prosecutors said.

“A conviction can be rendered meaningless not by the verdict of a jury, but by the intervention of political power and connections.”

Caream Davis, 46, has been convicted of a 2024 rampage that targeted dog walkers in Irvington (Essex County Prosecutor's Office/Canva) Caream Davis, 46, has been convicted of a 2024 rampage that targeted dog walkers in Irvington (Essex County Prosecutor's Office/Canva) loading...

🚨 Ordinary morning dog walks turn violent in Irvington.

🚨 Newark man convicted of sexual assault, kidnapping and assault.

🚨 Police captured him in Virginia two days after the violent spree.

IRVINGTON — A New Jersey man has been convicted of a litany of crimes after his rampage that targeted people walking their dogs.

The verdict for Caream Davis, 46, of Newark, was handed down on Friday, March 6, according to the Essex County Prosecutor's Office.

One woman was walking her dogs nearly two years ago when Davis came up from behind.

Out of nowhere, Davis punched the 51-year-old woman in the back of the head. She fell to the ground, and he kept punching her as she was down, prosecutors said. Davis walked away after the violent attack.

Davis kept going for a few blocks until he found a boy walking his dog. Prosecutors said he briefly talked to the boy and then grabbed him by the neck and strangled him. Then, Davis carried the boy off to the side of a building and sexually assaulted him while threatening to kill him.

NJ Assemblywoman Katie Brennan is a sponsor of bills to protect against ICE (NJ.gov) NJ Assemblywoman Katie Brennan is a sponsor of bills to protect against ICE (NJ.gov) loading...

Republican Assemblyman Brian Bergen has filed a formal ethics complaints against a Democratic colleague, accusing her of violating the New Jersey Legislature’s code of conduct by sponsoring legislation with a profanity-laced title aimed at federal immigration enforcement.

Bergen, a Morris County Republican, filed the complaint against Katie Brennan, a Hudson County Democrat, over a controversial immigration bill whose acronym spells out an explicit message targeting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The proposal ��� formally titled the Fight Unlawful Conduct and Keep Individuals and Communities Empowered Act — has drawn widespread attention because its acronym intentionally forms the phrase “F**K ICE.” The bill was introduced in the Assembly earlier this year as part of a package of measures intended to increase protections for immigrants in New Jersey.

In his complaint, Bergen argues that using profanity in the title of legislation violates standards of professional conduct expected of lawmakers.

“Using obscene language in official legislation demeans the institution and the people we represent,” Bergen said in public remarks announcing the complaint. “There are serious issues to debate, but this kind of stunt undermines respect for the Legislature and the rule of law.”

Brennan dismissed the complaint as frivolous saying the legislation "speaks for itself.”

Accused NJ sex predator teachers, school staff arrested in the past two years A number of teachers, coaches and school staff around New Jersey were arrested in 2024 and 2025 for a range of sexual offenses. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

More photos from the 2026 Seaside Heights Polar Plunge Gallery Credit: Julia Slevin/Townsquare Media

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You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

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