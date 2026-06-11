Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show on Monday:

A general view of MetLife Stadium ahead of the 2026 World Cup at New York New Jersey Stadium on May 01, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. A general view of MetLife Stadium ahead of the 2026 World Cup at New York New Jersey Stadium on May 01, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Dustin Satloff/Getty Images) loading...

⚽NJ officials say fans should not drive or walk to MetLife Stadium

⚽NJ Transit plans to move up to 40,000 fans per World Cup match

⚽Amtrak's performance will be critical to keeping World Cup travel on track

EAST RUTHERFORD — The last-minute advice from NJ Transit and State Police for those going to Saturday's World Cup match: don't drive or walk to the game. And Amtrak had better be on their game too.

Brazil and Morocco meet in the first match at 6 p.m. at MetLife Stadium in the first of eight matches scheduled to run through July. NJ Transit is ready to carry 40,000 ticketholders to each game from New York Penn Station to Secaucus and back again.

Trains will run every five minutes from New York Penn Station to the Meadowlands and every seven minutes for the return trip, according to NJ Transit President and CEO Kris Kolluri.

Kolluri said that he has told Amtrak, which owns the Northeast Corridor tracks, that he won't hesitate to call out the agency if its infrastructure fails while transporting fans for matches. Without Amtrak, there is no way for NJ Transit to execute its World Cup plans, Kolluri said. Even a small delay of 10 or 15 minutes can grow quickly

"Amtrak has assured us that they have a plan in place, both from a resource standpoint and a staffing standpoint, they are there before, during and after the game should the need arise," Kolluri said.

Delaney Delaney loading...

A Phoenix woman who came to New Jersey to protest at Delaney Hall in Newark is now charged with punching a Homeland Security Investigations special agent in the face.

It's alleged that 31 year old Mariano Anthony Perez was attempting to block vehicles from entering or exiting the ICE detention facility in Newark.

After refusing multiple orders to vacate the area in front of the facility, the special agent pulled her away from the entrance. She was able to break free and moved toward the entrance again. When the agent tried to grab her, she allegedly spun around and punched the agent in the face with a closed fist.

Video posted to social media appears to capture the punch.

The incident took place the evening of June 5. U.S. Attorney Robert Frazer announced the charges on Wednesday.

"Assaulting law enforcement officers is unacceptable. Period," Frazer said in a statement, " This Office will continue to prosecute those who, as alleged here, assault officers and interfere with the lawful execution of their duties."

Much of the violence that has occurred outside Delaney Hall has been sparked by out of state agitators, according to Gov. Mikie Sherrill.

Of the dozens of arrests made during protests, the majority of the suspects are not from New Jersey.

The Humane Society of Atlantic County (Google Street View) The Humane Society of Atlantic County (Google Street View) loading...

🐕 A woman was charged after allegedly tying her dog, Blue, to a fence outside the Humane Society of Atlantic County and leaving him overnight.

🚔 Atlantic City police tracked down the owner using surveillance video and license plate information, leading to multiple animal cruelty-related charges.

❓ Despite the charges, police confirmed Blue was returned to the woman's care, raising questions about how the dog was allowed back home.

ATLANTIC CITY — Despite being charged with animal abandonment after tying up and leaving her dog outside an animal shelter in Atlantic County, a woman has been allowed to reclaim her pet.

On May 26 at around 10:15 p.m., surveillance video from the Humane Society of Atlantic County showed a vehicle parked on a street near a gas station on Absecon Boulevard in Atlantic City.

The unidentified woman then tied up the dog to the animal rescue center’s fence in the middle of the night and left the scene. The dog, named Blue, was found the next day by shelter staff, unable to go to the bathroom due to an infection and/or blockage, according to Atlantic City Police spokesman Matt Duffy.

Dog named Blue found sick after being abandoned overnight

An officer obtained the vehicle’s license plate information and tracked down the woman, police said.

She was charged with animal abandonment, cruelty to animals, failure to provide necessary care for an animal, and theft of services because the animal rescue center charges $150 to drop off dogs, Atlantic City police said.

Questions remain after abandoned dog returned to owner

Despite the charges, the woman had Blue back in her care on June 3, police confirmed, but it’s not clear how that was allowed to happen, Duffy said.

Somerset County top detective, Francisco Roman Jr., faces criminal charges in DUI crash (SCPO) Somerset County top detective, Francisco Roman Jr., faces criminal charges in DUI crash (SCPO) loading...

⚠️ Somerset County's chief of detectives is suspended without pay after criminal charges were filed.

➡️ Prosecutors said Francisco Roman Jr. crashed a county-owned SUV into parked vehicles in Somerville.

🔴 Two people were hurt and Roman now faces two counts of assault by auto.

SOMERVILLE — A top Somerset County law enforcement officer is facing criminal charges for a recent DUI in a county SUV, which left two people hurt and several cars damaged.

Francisco Roman Jr., chief of detectives and spokesperson for the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office, has been suspended without pay, officials said on Wednesday.

Following the late-night incident in downtown Somerville, the 54-year-old Roman was initially arrested by Somerville Police on charges of drunken driving and careless driving.

The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office then launched an investigation to avoid any conflict of interest.

Investigators found that on March 20, just before midnight, Roman was driving a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe, owned by Somerset County, on South Bridge Street in the area of East Main Street.

He is accused of hitting a parked Mercedes-Benz, in which a driver and passenger were hurt.

Three more parked vehicles also suffered damage in the crash, police said.

On Monday, Roman was charged with two counts of fourth-degree assault by auto. He was processed and released, pending future court appearances.

New Jersey beach badges (TSM Employee photo/Listener submitted photo/Canva) New Jersey beach badges (TSM Employee photo/Listener submitted photo/Canva) loading...

🏖️ Shore towns collect tens of millions in beach badge revenue, but critics say it's often difficult for taxpayers to see exactly how every dollar is spent.

💰 State law requires beach fees be used for beach-related expenses, including lifeguards, policing, maintenance and dune protection.

📋 A proposal to increase transparency has stalled amid opposition from some Shore communities, though lawmakers say changes to the bill are being considered.

Where does New Jersey's beach badge money really go?

Few topics spark more debate than beach badge fees at the Jersey Shore.

Every summer, beachgoers shell out hundreds of dollars for seasonal access passes and daily badges. One of the questions I hear most often is simple: Where does all that money go?

Beach badge revenue is supposed to be spent on beach-related expenses. That includes lifeguard salaries, summer policing, beach and boardwalk maintenance, dune protection and other costs directly tied to operating public beaches.

But does it?

A proposal in Trenton designed to give taxpayers a clearer picture of how beach revenue is spent has hit a roadblock.

Monmouth County Assemblywoman Margie Donlon sponsored legislation, A-2293, that would require greater disclosure of beach-related revenue and expenses. Donlon believes "government works best when we're fully transparent" and argues beachgoers deserve to know where badge money is being spent.

13 NJ men and women accused in human trafficking, prostitution ring New Jersey authorities arrested the following residents on charges for their accused roles in a human trafficking ring that operated in Central and South Jersey. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

LOOK: States with the highest average cost of living These are the top 20 states across the country, including the nation's capital, where the average cost of living is the highest, according to data compiled by the Missouri Economic Research & Information Center . The average cost of living index is 100, which indicates the national average of all 50 states. The index includes cost factors such as groceries, housing, utilities, healthcare, transportation, and more. All states listed below are above that baseline. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

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You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

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