👊 Federal prosecutors say an Arizona woman punched a Homeland Security agent during a protest outside Delaney Hall in Newark.

🚔 Authorities allege she repeatedly blocked access to the ICE detention facility and ignored orders to leave the entrance.

🌎 Officials say many of those arrested during Delaney Hall protests have come from outside New Jersey.

Another outside agitator has been arrested and charged with assaulting a federal officer outside Delaney Hall in Newark.

A Phoenix woman is facing federal charges after prosecutors say she punched a Homeland Security Investigations special agent during a protest outside Delaney Hall, the ICE detention facility in Newark.

According to federal authorities, 31-year-old Mariano Anthony Perez of Phoenix, Arizona, was arrested following an incident on June 5 outside the facility. U.S. Attorney Robert Frazer announced the charge Wednesday, alleging Perez interfered with law enforcement officers attempting to maintain access to the detention center.

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - JUNE 09: Protesters block the entrance to Delaney Hall Immigration Detention Center on June 09, 2026 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - JUNE 09: Protesters block the entrance to Delaney Hall Immigration Detention Center on June 09, 2026 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) loading...

Federal assault charge filed after Delaney Hall protest

Court documents cited by NJ.com allege Perez was standing in front of the facility's entrance and attempting to block vehicles from entering or leaving Delaney Hall. Prosecutors say she refused multiple orders to move away from the entrance.

Authorities allege a Homeland Security Investigations special agent physically removed Perez from the area after she refused to comply. According to the criminal complaint, Perez broke free and moved back toward the entrance. When the agent again attempted to stop her, prosecutors allege Perez spun around and punched the agent in the face with a closed fist.

Video posted to social media appears to show the confrontation, including what authorities say was the punch that led to the federal charge.

U.S. attorney says attacks on law enforcement will be prosecuted

"Assaulting law enforcement officers is unacceptable. Period," Frazer said in a statement announcing the charge. "This Office will continue to prosecute those who, as alleged here, assault officers and interfere with the lawful execution of their duties."

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - JUNE 08: Protesters try to stop cars from entering the federal immigration center at Delaney Hall where ICE is housing detained immigrants on June 8, 2026, in Newark, New Jersey. The city of Newark has lifted a curfew, allowing protestors to gather again in front of Delaney Hall. Despite the police taking over security outside, the nightly protests have continued and come amid reports of poor living conditions inside the facility for the detainees. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - JUNE 08: Protesters try to stop cars from entering the federal immigration center at Delaney Hall where ICE is housing detained immigrants on June 8, 2026, in Newark, New Jersey. The city of Newark has lifted a curfew, allowing protestors to gather again in front of Delaney Hall. Despite the police taking over security outside, the nightly protests have continued and come amid reports of poor living conditions inside the facility for the detainees. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) loading...

The charge stems from ongoing demonstrations outside Delaney Hall, which has become the focus of heated protests since the facility began housing federal immigration detainees.

Out-of-state protesters continue to draw scrutiny

The latest arrest is also likely to renew attention on the growing number of out-of-state activists involved in demonstrations outside the Newark facility.

Officials have repeatedly noted that many of the people arrested during protests at Delaney Hall are not New Jersey residents. Gov. Mikie Sherrill has previously linked escalating tensions at the site to outside agitators who traveled to Newark to participate in demonstrations.

(AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)/YouTube stream (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)/YouTube stream loading...

Federal authorities have not suggested every protester involved is from outside New Jersey. However, arrest records released following several demonstrations show suspects coming from multiple states around the country.

As protests continue, federal prosecutors have made clear they intend to pursue criminal charges when demonstrator commit an assault a law enforcement officer or interference with facility operations.

PHOTOS: Clashes with police outside Delaney Hall after protest zone fails In these photos from Friday night to Sunday morning, New Jersey state troopers were forced to clear out demonstrators in front of Delaney Hall, hours after Gov. Mikie Sherrill had set up a peaceful protest zone on Friday to turn down the heat between demonstrators and federal officers. By midnight after Sunday, Newark was forced to impose a curfew for the area. Gallery Credit: The Associated Press

EARLIER: ICE clashes with protesters at Delaney Hall detention facility in Newark Protesters clash with ICE agents outside the Delaney Hall detention center while demonstrating near the entrance gates, Wednesday, May 27, 2026, in Newark. The confrontations during this week began with a stop there by Gov. Mikie Sherrill, U.S. Sen. Andy Kim, D-N.J., and Democratic New Jersey members of Congress on Memorial Day. Gallery Credit: The Associated Press

The complete list of storm names for the 2026 Atlantic Hurricane Season Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

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