Arizona woman accused of punching federal agent outside Newark ICE facility
👊 Federal prosecutors say an Arizona woman punched a Homeland Security agent during a protest outside Delaney Hall in Newark.
🚔 Authorities allege she repeatedly blocked access to the ICE detention facility and ignored orders to leave the entrance.
🌎 Officials say many of those arrested during Delaney Hall protests have come from outside New Jersey.
Another outside agitator has been arrested and charged with assaulting a federal officer outside Delaney Hall in Newark.
A Phoenix woman is facing federal charges after prosecutors say she punched a Homeland Security Investigations special agent during a protest outside Delaney Hall, the ICE detention facility in Newark.
According to federal authorities, 31-year-old Mariano Anthony Perez of Phoenix, Arizona, was arrested following an incident on June 5 outside the facility. U.S. Attorney Robert Frazer announced the charge Wednesday, alleging Perez interfered with law enforcement officers attempting to maintain access to the detention center.
Federal assault charge filed after Delaney Hall protest
Court documents cited by NJ.com allege Perez was standing in front of the facility's entrance and attempting to block vehicles from entering or leaving Delaney Hall. Prosecutors say she refused multiple orders to move away from the entrance.
Authorities allege a Homeland Security Investigations special agent physically removed Perez from the area after she refused to comply. According to the criminal complaint, Perez broke free and moved back toward the entrance. When the agent again attempted to stop her, prosecutors allege Perez spun around and punched the agent in the face with a closed fist.
Video posted to social media appears to show the confrontation, including what authorities say was the punch that led to the federal charge.
U.S. attorney says attacks on law enforcement will be prosecuted
"Assaulting law enforcement officers is unacceptable. Period," Frazer said in a statement announcing the charge. "This Office will continue to prosecute those who, as alleged here, assault officers and interfere with the lawful execution of their duties."
The charge stems from ongoing demonstrations outside Delaney Hall, which has become the focus of heated protests since the facility began housing federal immigration detainees.
Out-of-state protesters continue to draw scrutiny
The latest arrest is also likely to renew attention on the growing number of out-of-state activists involved in demonstrations outside the Newark facility.
Officials have repeatedly noted that many of the people arrested during protests at Delaney Hall are not New Jersey residents. Gov. Mikie Sherrill has previously linked escalating tensions at the site to outside agitators who traveled to Newark to participate in demonstrations.
Federal authorities have not suggested every protester involved is from outside New Jersey. However, arrest records released following several demonstrations show suspects coming from multiple states around the country.
As protests continue, federal prosecutors have made clear they intend to pursue criminal charges when demonstrator commit an assault a law enforcement officer or interference with facility operations.
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