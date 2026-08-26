3 NJ arcades have been ranked among best in nation

SIXT is a company based in Germany that specializes in car rental.

So naturally they did a study on best arcades. I say that with sarcasm because it really has no connection but many companies put studies together just to get their names promoted. That’s okay. I’ll bite. Because this study is a fun one.

Photo by Dillon Kydd on Unsplash Arcade

The arcades were ranked by Google reviews, unique attractions, size, food, play passes, number of games, etc..

Now here’s what’s wild and why I thought you might want to read this. Three of the top four best arcades in the entire country are right here in New Jersey.

"New Jersey's showing isn't really a surprise once you look at it," said Joseph Gerbino with SIXT. "The state has a long history with boardwalk and shore arcades, and it's home to some real anchor destinations —Atlantic City's boardwalk, Asbury Park's nostalgia and music scene, and the sheer scale of American Dream. All three also sit close to major metro areas, so they get heavy, steady traffic."

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The three NJ arcades ranked among best in the nation and their national ranking are:

#2 Lucky Snake Arcade

This is a massive arcade, and one of the largest in the world according to northjersey.com. Hundreds of games, virtual reality, and e-sports lounge, and food and beverage. You'll find it in Atlantic City at the Showboat Hotel. It's built right on the former gaming floor. Yes, that's how huge this.

#3 The Silverball Retro Arcade

Also known as The Silverball Museum, of the three arcades honored in this ranking this is the most nostalgic, the one that will feel the most like the 1980s.

Classic pinball machines and a ton of them, but also many throwback console video games. With a full or half day pass games are set to free play, no need for quarters. It’s right on the boardwalk in Asbury Park.

#4 Activate Games

This isn’t your father’s arcade. Activate combines video games with physical challenges, essentially turning the players into the game with wearable trackers.

It’s part arcade, part game show. Cutting edge stuff. And it’s found at American Dream in East Rutherford.

One of the best spots in New Jersey for fall family fun Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

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