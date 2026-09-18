The Freehold Raceway mall has gotten a makeover, moving the beauty store, Sephora, to a new location with a three day celebration already happening.

Sephora is best known for selling makeup, skin care, hair care, fragrance and more from classic and exclusive brands.

I remember when Sephora first came to the mall, it was like the Wonka Factory for teenage girls had opened.

Justin Sullivan, Getty Images Justin Sullivan, Getty Images

There were bright lights, vibrant colors, and a friendly staff that was more than willing to teach you the proper way to apply makeup and use the various tools.

I think this was the first time I had ever seen an eyelash curler and I’m still intimidated but have a lot of respect for women who regularly use one without fear.

Discover the latest in beauty at Sephora

Now a new generation of young mall-goers can have a similar experience in the relocated store.

The new Sephora shop is open on level one of the mall close to Zara, the space change allowed for the store to expand the products offered.

Astrid Stawiarz, Getty Images Astrid Stawiarz, Getty Images

To celebrate the glowed-up store, there will be special giveaways on Saturday, Sept. 19 and Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.

The store will open at 11:00 a.m. and give away scratch cards to the first 100 shoppers each of the two days of the reopening weekend. The cards will be redeemable for either a gift card or a product from Sephora’s collection.

(While supplies last. One card per customer.)

As someone whose go-to mall is Freehold Raceway and someone who got a Sephora gift card recently, I can't wait to check out the new location. Maybe I'll finally figure out that eyelash curler.

These are the long-gone NJ mall stores we miss the most With so many trends of the 1990's back in style, it's a great time to look back at a strong foundation of 80's and 90's culture — New Jersey mall shopping. Some stores were a highlight, every trip. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

NJ Fall Fun Means Sunflowers, Corn Mazes and Pumpkins Once the calendar turns to September, a strong crop of New Jersey spots start their fall fun early.

For any location listed below, call ahead, as operation times may vary and are weather permitting. It’s also good to have cash on-hand, as some activities may not take cards or cashless payments. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Beautiful sunflower fields at Dorbrook Recreation Area in Colts Neck, NJ Late summer to early fall is a great time to check out the sunflowers. An absolutely beautiful walk. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Report a correction 👈