Get ready for fun! Freehold Township Day returns for summer 2026

Growing up in Freehold, going to Michael J. Tighe Park (or, and I’m aging myself here, some of us still call it “Liberty Oak Park”) was a staple of summer.

Between the playgrounds, swings, splash pads, and the near-guarantee of the Italian ice truck being there, you always had something to look forward to on a nice day.

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None was more important, though, than Freehold Township Day. I’ve been going since I was a kid and now as an adult, it’s fun to see my friend’s children enjoy the annual event.

The tradition is still going strong, and this year’s date was just announced on the Township’s social media.

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Freehold Township Day will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2026

Freehold Township Day is an amazing community event that brings together Monmouth County residents, highlights local business, and provides entertainment for kids and adults alike.

The best part? It’s for a good cause: honoring our veterans.

This year will be especially monumental as we celebrate America’s 250th anniversary.

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Here’s just a taste of what will be there:

⚫ Free kids rides

⚫ A free teen center with a DJ

⚫ Food trucks

⚫ Local vendors

⚫ Live performances from Screaming Broccoli and Phil Engel Band

⚫ The annual car show, which starts two hours before the rest of the festivities at 2 p.m.

The free event will run from 4 p.m. until 11 p.m.

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Michael J. Tighe Park is located at 65 Georgia Rd. Freehold, NJ.

Anyone interested in vendor or sponsorship opportunities to showcase their business and connect with the community can apply now.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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