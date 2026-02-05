Repeat offender found guilty of trying to rape 19-year-old at a park
🚨 A man was convicted of armed robbery and attempted sex assault of a 19-year-old woman at a Manalapan park
🔫 Prosecutors said the victim was threatened at gunpoint but escaped and ran for help
⚖️ As a repeat violent offender, the defendant now faces 20 years to life in state prison
FREEHOLD BOROUGH – A 48-year-old borough man has been convicted by a jury for the scary armed robbery and attempted rape of a young woman in Manalapan.
Following a two-week trial, Anthony Burke was found guilty of first-degree counts of attempted aggravated sexual assault and armed robbery, as well as two second-degree weapons offenses.
Manalapan Township Police responded to a reported armed robbery on Aug. 14, 2023, at 9:48 p.m. at Thompson Grove Park.
Prosecutors: victim threatened at gunpoint, escapes for help
Burke had forced his way into the 19-year-old victim’s car, robbing and trying to sexually assault her at gunpoint, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said.
After her phone, keys, and cash were taken, the victim managed to get away and run to a nearby residence for help.
Investigators used witness statements, a composite sketch of the suspect, law enforcement surveillance, and analysis of cell phone, digital forensic, and vehicle location records to trace the crimes to Burke.
Separate Freehold Township incident led to arrest
About a month later in Freehold Township, police said Burke was in his own pickup truck when he pulled over a driver and before taking off, stole that victim’s cell phone.
Burke was arrested within days during a traffic stop in Freehold Borough.
In the Manalapan case, Burke was found by the jury to be a repeat violent offender based on prior convictions.
When sentenced in May in Monmouth County Superior Court, he will face a mandatory term of 20 years to life in state prison.
