A freshman college football player from New Jersey has been arrested and charged with sexual assault, according to police.

D'hani Jalen Cobbs, 20, of Sicklerville, was arrested by Villanova University police on Friday. His bail was set at $250,000, and his first court date is scheduled for Feb. 12.

He's charged with five first-degree felonies, including rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, aggravated indecent assault without consent, and sexual assault. He's also charged with indecent assault and indecent assault without consent.

In a statement, Villanova University said that the victim was another student.

"Sexual violence of any kind is not tolerated on our campus and we are committed to both supporting the victim and fostering a safe environment for all of our students," the university said.

At the time of his arrest, D’Hani Cobbs was a wide receiver for the Villanova Wildcats (www.espn.com) At the time of his arrest, D’Hani Cobbs was a wide receiver for the Villanova Wildcats (www.espn.com) loading...

Campus alert detailed assault accusations in residence hall

The Villanovan reported that on Dec. 7, 2025, students received an email that said that a female guest at a residence hall reported that she had been raped the day before. The victim knew her attacker, the email said.

Since his Jan. 30 arrest, the football bio page for Cobbs has been taken down from the university website.

According to ESPN, Cobbs was a freshman wide receiver for the Villanova Wildcats. He had one punt return. On his X page, Cobbs posted in 2024 that he had received a full athletic scholarship to attend the university.

Before attending Villanova, Cobbs graduated from Camden High School, where he also played varsity football. He frequently posted highlights and updates about his athletic and academic performances on social media.

Private attorney Thomas G. Masciocchi was listed as Cobbs's defense counsel in court documents. New Jersey 101.5 was unable to reach Masciocchi on Monday morning.

