Police: NJ fake cop pulled over driver, stole cell phone in Freehold
🚓 NJ man accused of pretending to be cop
🚓 Police say man pulled over driver, stole cell phone
🚓 Man was arrested days later in traffic stop
FREEHOLD – A 46-year-old man was arrested days after he allegedly pulled over a driver and pretended to be a local police officer before stealing a cell phone, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago.
Anthony Burke, of Freehold Borough, has been charged with fourth-degree impersonating an officer and second-degree robbery — as well as four counts of third-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
On Sep. 17 in Freehold Township, Burke was in his own pickup truck when he pulled over a driver and before taking off, stole the victim’s cell phone, Santiago said.
Days later, Burke was arrested on Wednesday evening during a traffic stop in Freehold Borough.
Anyone with further information about Burke’s activities in town or the surrounding areas, has been urged to contact MCPO Detective Kayla Santiago at 800-533-7443 or Freehold Township Police Officer Charles Lasky at 732-462-7500.
Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Monmouth County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-671-4400, by using the free P3 Tips mobile app or by going to the website.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom