🚓 NJ man accused of pretending to be cop

🚓 Police say man pulled over driver, stole cell phone

🚓 Man was arrested days later in traffic stop

FREEHOLD – A 46-year-old man was arrested days after he allegedly pulled over a driver and pretended to be a local police officer before stealing a cell phone, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago.

Anthony Burke, of Freehold Borough, has been charged with fourth-degree impersonating an officer and second-degree robbery — as well as four counts of third-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

(Townsquare Media) (Townsquare Media) loading...

On Sep. 17 in Freehold Township, Burke was in his own pickup truck when he pulled over a driver and before taking off, stole the victim’s cell phone, Santiago said.

Days later, Burke was arrested on Wednesday evening during a traffic stop in Freehold Borough.

Freehold man accused of pretending to be cop, personal truck (MCPO) Freehold man accused of pretending to be cop, personal truck (MCPO) loading...

Anyone with further information about Burke’s activities in town or the surrounding areas, has been urged to contact MCPO Detective Kayla Santiago at 800-533-7443 or Freehold Township Police Officer Charles Lasky at 732-462-7500.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Monmouth County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-671-4400, by using the free P3 Tips mobile app or by going to the website.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

LOOK: 19 Drinks Only '90s Kids Remember Grab that weird bendy straw you bought with your Chuck. E Cheese tokens, because we're sluprin' up these definitive flavors of the '90s.

LOOK: The longest highways in America Stacker compiled a list of the longest interstates in the United States using 2021 data from the Federal Highway Administration . Read on to find out which ones are the lengthiest.

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.