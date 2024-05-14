NJ youth soccer coach charged with sex crimes

◾ NJ youth soccer coach arrested

◾ Allegations of sexual images, chats with kids

◾ Coach also accused of inappropriate touching

A 32-year-old youth soccer coach has been accused of distributing sexually explicit images to children and engaging in sexually explicit conversations with student-athletes under his supervision.

Ryan Gunsauls, of Union Beach, was also accused of inappropriately touching two of the children, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.

Gunsauls was charged with eight counts each of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child and third-degree distributing obscene materials to a minor.

(Monmouth County Canva) ( Canva) loading...

He also faced two counts of second-degree attempted endangering, two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact — as well as second-degree endangering the welfare of a child via distribution of child sexual abuse materials and third-degree possession.

Gunsauls has coached for the Union Beach Soccer Association.

In 2022, he received a coaching award and shared a photo to Facebook, writing “I started coaching at 16 and have continued to coach two travel teams and a rec team.”

When reached for comment on Tuesday via email, the Union Beach Soccer Association declined, citing the ongoing investigation.

Union Beach (Google Maps) Union Beach (Google Maps) loading...

An investigation involving the MCPO Special Victims Bureau and Union Beach police began last week when a juvenile told law enforcement that Gunsauls had been asking for and sharing sexually explicit materials with him via a social media app.

Additional victims, ranging in age from 11 to 17, were identified and contacted for police interviews.

Anyone with potential information about Gunsauls’s activities was urged to contact MCPO Detective Joseph Mason at 800-533-7443.

Gunsauls was arrested in Hazlet on Friday.

He was taken to Monmouth County Jail, pending a detention hearing set for May 20 in Monmouth County Superior Court.

NJ 'perv' teachers, coaches busted in the past three years There have been a number of educators, coaches and private teachers facing criminal charges for sexual offenses around New Jersey, between 2022 and 2024. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom