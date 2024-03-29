NJ youth wrestling coach who admitted to sharing child porn gets prison

🔺 NJ man sentenced for child porn

🔺 Convict has worked as youth coach, referee

🔺 Man shared materials, asked minors for nudes

A 26-year-old Ocean County youth wrestling coach has been sentenced for distributing child pornography, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger announced Friday.

Alec Donovan, of Brick, who has also worked as a wrestling referee, pleaded guilty last year in Trenton federal court.

Donovan was sentenced on Thursday to 87 months in prison — or just over seven years.

Prosecutors said that from January 2021 through March 2021, Donovan used an internet-based application to exchange multiple images and videos of child sexual abuse, including depictions involving very young children.

He also used the same messaging app to chat with minors, including requesting nude photos from the minors and sending nude photos to them, according to court testimony.

In addition to prison, Donovan was sentenced to 30 years of supervised release.

