Ex-Brick, NJ high school wrestling champ faces child porn charges

BRICK — A former champion high school wrestler turned coach and referee has been charged with receipt and distribution of child pornography, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig announced.

Alec Donovan, 24, of Brick, shared three videos of sexual acts involving pre-pubescent children via a messaging app, according to Honig, which he also used to have conversations with minors to ask for nude photos and send nude photos between January and March.

He appeared in court via video conference on Wednesday and was released on $100,000 unsecured bond.

Donovan was a state champion in his weight class in 2015 while wrestling for Brick Memorial High School, according to the Shore Sports Network.

He then attended California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo, before transferring to Centenary University in Hackettstown where he graduated this year with a B.A. in history, according to his Linkedin account.

Donovan was likely the NCAA’s first openly gay wrestler, as reported by Outsports in 2015.

He was also founder and president of Cyclones Against Bullying at Centenary and a coach with the Shore Thing Wrestling Club.

The FBI’s Newark Field Office is asking anyone with information related to this case or who may be a victim to contact them at NK-Victim-Assistance@FBI.gov

NJ arrests 31 accused child predators in "Operation 24/7" A roundup of 31 men have been accused of sexually exploiting children online, state Attorney General Gurbir Grewal announced on July 14 while detailing "Operation 24/7."

The suspects “possessed and or distributed videos and images of child sexual abuse, including in many cases videos of young children being raped by adults,” Grewal said.

Chat apps and gaming platforms remain favorite hunting grounds for child predators and even as the pandemic winds down, many children have continued to spend more time online.

State Police received 39% more tips in just the first 6 months of 2021 than they received in the entire year in 2019. The following are suspects charged in "Operation 24/7."

