NJ youth wrestling coach, referee admits distribution of child pornography
🔶 NJ man admits to sharing child pornography
🔶 The Brick resident worked as a youth wrestling coach and referee
🔶 He faces a minimum of five years in prison, under his guilty plea
An Ocean County youth wrestling coach has admitted to distributing child pornography, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger announced.
Alec Donovan, of Brick, who also was a referee for the same sport, pleaded guilty in Trenton federal court to one count of distribution of child pornography.
The 26-year-old Donovan would face between five and 20 years in prison, as well as a $250,000 fine when sentenced on Oct. 10.
🔶 Brick man was former high school wrestling champ before becoming coach
Donovan was arrested in 2021, as federal prosecutor said he shared three videos of sexual acts involving pre-pubescent children via a messaging app.
He was also accused of using the same app to chat with minors, asking for and sending nude photos between January and March of that same year.
Donovan was a state champion in his weight class in 2015, while wrestling for Brick Memorial High School, as previously reported by the Shore Sports Network.
