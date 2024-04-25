NJ middle school teacher charged with sex assault of student
🔴 NJ man charged with sex assault
🔴 Defendant is an English teacher
🔴 Incident just reported
A 32-year-old middle school teacher in Middlesex County has been charged with the sexual assault of a former student.
Jeffrey Munguia has been a staff member at Carteret Middle School, teaching English Language Arts, or ELA.
The investigation began on Wednesday, after the former student reported an incident from 2022, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.
Munguia, a North Bergen resident, was charged with second-degree counts of sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.
Munguia's employment status with the public school district was not immediately clear as of Thursday evening. A teacher page still was linked to the Carteret Middle School website.
Emails sent to the superintendent, school principal and two board of education members were not immediately answered.
Anyone with potential information was asked to call Detective Daniela Castro of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit at 732-745-3652 or Sgt. Meghan McFadden of the Carteret Police Department at 732-541-4181.
