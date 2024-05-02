Fans planning on seeing some big music acts live at MetLife Stadium in May and June will be able to take a mass transit ride right to the venue.

NJ Transit says that its BetMGM Meadowlands Rail Line will be running between Secaucus Junction and MetLife for the upcoming Morgan Wallen, Rolling Stones, and George Strait/Chris Stapleton concerts.

The line will also be running after the shows, to get riders back to Secaucus.

Wallen, a country music star, is scheduled to perform shows at MetLife on May 17 and May 18. Two shows from the Rolling Stones are scheduled for May 23 and May 26. George Strait and Chris Stapleton are performing together at MetLife on June 8.

There is no direct train service from Penn Station New York to the Meadowlands. Anyone heading toward New York Penn on NJ Transit trains will need to transfer at the Secaucus station for a Meadowlands-bound ride.

The rail schedules haven't been released yet. NJ Transit says the train times will be posted closer to the event dates.

Anyone who's planning to take the Secaucus-to-MetLife ride should choose "Meadowlands Station" as their arrival station.

Rail tickets can be purchased ahead of time using the NJ Transit mobile app.

