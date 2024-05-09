Protestor interrupts Teaneck, NJ council meeting, police find weapon
🔵 Woman refused to stop playing a siren during a council meeting
🔵 The mayor asked her to be removed by police
🔵 She was found with a stun gun which is illegal to have inside a public building
TEANECK — Two women cuffed and escorted from a township council meeting Tuesday night over constant interruptions were later found to have stun guns.
A video of the meeting shows Mayor Mike Pagan repeatedly asking Layla Graham, 32, to stop playing an alarm so the council could conduct the "township's business." When she refused, Pagan called a motion for a five-minute recess and asked officers to remove Graham from the meeting.
Graham argued with the officers and eventually left the meeting along with Amanda Kearney, 23. She came to the meeting with Graham and interfered with her arrest, according to police. Both were told not to return to the meeting.
Graham at first partially blocked the door and refused to move. Graham and Kearney then defied police and ran back inside but were handcuffed and arrested.
Stun gun found during search
During a search after her arrest, police said they found Graham had a stun gun, which is illegal for non-police officers to have inside a school or public building.
ALSO READ: NJ lawmakers proposed punishing Rutgers over Israel-Palestine
Kearny was charged with defiant trespass and obstruction. Graham was charged with disrupting a public meeting, defiant trespass, possession of a stun gun and resisting arrest. They were released pending a court appearance.
NorthJersey.com reported that Graham brought a pro-Palestinian sign to the meeting.
Teaneck has one of the largest Jewish populations in New Jersey.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
How much does parking cost at NJ fun spots?
Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander
Worst 30 public schools in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman
NJ Street Fairs are back! See the latest 2024 schedule
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant