Common Sense tour continues through Bergen, Morris Counties

It's been a busy week since Jodi and I returned from a very busy few days in Nashville. We had two great events at two local small businesses in Morris and Bergen Counties.

We started at Riviera Maya for the annual Cinco De Mayo celebration with one of the best county clerks in New Jersey, and maybe the US, Ann Grossi.

Bill Spadea at Riviera Maya Bill Spadea at Riviera Maya loading...

Looking at the selection of food, it was definitely unfortunate that this was not our last stop. I had two more following and I never eat before a speech.

The event was a strong collection of great local leaders including, Sheriff Jim Gannon, Surrogate Heather Darling, and County Commissioners Tom Mastrangelo and Stephen Shaw.

Morris County is one of the strongest New Jersey Counties when it comes to effective local government serving the people - instead of the other way around.

Later in the week, we were guests at a packed diner event in Fair Lawn, Bergen County. The staff at the Land and Sea Diner on Fair Lawn Ave were fantastic.

We had a packed back room to talk to voters about what's needed to get New Jersey back on track.

NJ diners Bill Spadea at Land and Sea Diner loading...

Several candidates for office in 2024 were on hand, including Mary Jo Guinchard and Billy Prempeh. Radio host Kevin McCullough also joined the event and gave some brief remarks. Also on hand was Jack DeLoranzo who will be taking the reigns as head of the Bergen Republicans next month.

In addition to visiting great NJ small businesses, we're seeing firsthand the energy and enthusiasm of many Republicans, Independents, and Democrats who are ready to see New Jersey change for the better.

Join me on the trail...www.billspadea.com/events

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

