Two winning tickets for $4.9M NJ lottery jackpot sold at same New Jersey store
A $4.9 million New Jersey Lottery jackpot will be split by two winning tickets — sold at the same NJ business.
Both winning tickets sold in Morris County matched all six numbers drawn for the Monday, May 13, Pick-6 drawing.
Mill Lane Tavern, at 8 Mill Lane in Rockaway, would receive a total of $20,000 — a $10,000 bonus for each winning ticket sold.
NJ Lottery officials shared congratulations to the jackpot recipient, and shared a bit of a theory on who the winner, or winners, might be.
“Pick-6 jackpots are always exciting for us, and it is rare to see two jackpot-winning tickets sold at the same store. This could be one lucky player that decided to double down on their ticket or two separate players with shared luck at the same store,” NJ Lottery Executive Director James Carey said in a written statement.
The record NJ Lottery Pick-6 jackpot of $48.9 million was won Clifton in 2002.
Odds of matching all six numbers in the Pick-6 and winning the jackpot are 1 in 9,366,819, per $2 ticket.
