New survey says to retire in NJ in these 6 cities 

Here’s the thing. I can barely wrap my head around why anyone would retire anywhere near New Jersey.

I mean… our property taxes? Our traffic? The way a simple left turn require a prayer and a backup plan?

And yet, World Atlas went ahead and named six of the best cities to retire in New Jersey, which tells me one of two things: either they’ve never sat on the Parkway on a Tuesday at 3:40 p.m., or they’re wildly optimistic.

So, OK, I’ll give it a chance. But I’m leaving room to politely disagree. And so can you.

Trenton

Apparently, Trenton’s big selling point is location, halfway between New York and Philly, and affordability. Plus, history! Museums! Government buildings!

What I think: Is “state capital energy” really what you want in retirement?

Vineland

Affordable. Suburban-rural. Former Egg Capital of the World. Drive-in movies. Flea markets.  Americana vibes.

What I think: Does quiet charm” feel peaceful… or just very, very quiet.

Clifton

Arts centers, sculpture parks, hiking trails, and it’s still reasonably priced by North Jersey standards (which is a sentence that should come with an asterisk).

So you want culture?

Bayonne

Walkable, waterfront views, close to Manhattan but not in Manhattan. Small-town feel, big bridge energy.

I think: how close is too close to New York when you’re supposedly “slowing down.”

Toms River

Beach-adjacent, breweries, farmers markets, maritime history. Very popular with retirees.

I think: you’ll either love the vibe… or spend summers with your fellow old people hiding from tourists.

Union City

Skyline views, walkability, culture, festivals, and great food. Urban retirement at full volume. I think: isn’t retirement supposed to be relaxing?

So yes, I’m still skeptical. But apparently, retirement in New Jersey isn’t about serenity. It’s about activity, culture, and knowing exactly where the good bagels are. And that’s the part I get.

