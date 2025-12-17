New Jersey’s romance with California burger chains is clearly going strong, because Habit Burger & Grill just opened yet another location in the Garden State this week.

The West Coast–born burger joint opened another New Jersey restaurant in Clifton at 388 Route 3 West.

If that wasn’t enough good news for burger lovers, two more Jersey locations are already in the works.

If you’ve never been to Habit, think chargrilled burgers, not flat-top griddle burgers. It’s kind of their thing, made to order every time.

The chain built its reputation on flame-grilled beef, chicken sandwiches, fresh salads, and sides.

Habit Burger & Grill open in Clifton, NJ

Habit Burger started out in California decades ago and has slowly made its way east. New Jersey, however, seems to have really gotten on board.

From North Jersey down through Central Jersey, locations keep popping up, and judging by the expansion plans, business must be booming.

The new Clifton spot brings the total to 17 statewide, which is pretty impressive considering this isn’t exactly a state that doesn’t already have tasty burgers.

As for those two additional locations? Here’s what we know.

One is coming to Englewood at 29 Nathaniel Place in February.

Another is due to open in Woodbridge but we don’t know exactly where or when. Details are still coming, but it’s clear Habit isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

So if you’re someone who gets excited about a good burger, a solid chicken sandwich, or just another excuse to say, “We should try that new place,” this week’s opening might be worth adding to your food radar.

