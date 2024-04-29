NJ official: Game-changing airline rules need to be permanent

NEWARK — New rules that aim to create a much smoother experience for customers when flying and booking flights need to stick around for good, according to U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District.

Gottheimer visited Newark Liberty International Airport on Monday to tout his legislation that codifies recent rule changes from the U.S. Department of Transportation regarding delayed or canceled flights, as well as issues with fine print during the booking process.

The most impactful of the rules issued by the Biden administration on Wednesday is a requirement that airlines provide direct refunds, rather than vouchers, following a canceled flight or one that is significantly delayed — three hours for a domestic flight and six hours for an international flight.

"Families can also get full cash refunds or credit card refunds for all the extras they paid for, too," Gottheimer said. "The extra bags, the extra legroom they may have paid for, early boarding, WiFi, and the like."

The changes should take effect by October.

Gottheimer's Enhancing Transparency from Airlines Act would also make permanent rule changes that protect consumers from surprise fees when purchasing a ticket. Airlines, for example, need to disclose extra fees tied to travel — baggage costs or flight-change costs — upfront.

"More transparency is a win-win for everybody," Gottheimer said. "It'll give consumers important peace of mind, and it'll help reduce the number of complaints that airlines get from families."

In the first nine months of 2023, according to federal officials, consumers filed more than 37,000 complaints with DOT about their airline service. So far in 2024, nearly a quarter of America's flights have been delayed, and another 1,500 were canceled.

