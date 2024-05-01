NJ woman says rabid raccoon chased her before being caught

🔴 Captured raccoon in Middlesex County tests positive for rabies

🔴 Woman claims it chased her

🔴 Another rabid raccoon was found in Camden County

EAST BRUNSWICK — Two raccoons found in New Jersey within the last week have tested positive for rabies.

One raccoon was found in an East Brunswick neighborhood near Manor and Myron places, the Middlesex County Office of Health Services said Tuesday.

This is the first rabid animal found in East Brunswick and the second rabid raccoon in Middlesex County in 2024.

One woman said on Facebook that she had been chased by the raccoon before it was captured.

"This was the raccoon that was coming after! Poor thing. I feel so bad for it. Better it's been put down than to suffer," said Cyndi Dawson. New Jersey 101.5 sent Dawson a message seeking more details.

Rabid raccoon found in Camden County

Over 50 miles away, health officials in Camden County said Wednesday that a raccoon found in Gloucester Township has also tested positive for rabies.

The Camden County Health Department said a township resident called animal control after they "observed their dog with a raccoon" on April 25. Authorities did not say where the raccoon was spotted.

A test showed the raccoon was rabid.

The dog has received a rabies booster shot. It must now be quarantined for four months.

Health officials in Middlesex County and Camden County urged residents to keep their pets' vaccinations up to date and to not approach wild animals.

