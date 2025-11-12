Thanksgiving Is Coming in Hot! Are You Ready?

It always sneaks up fast, doesn’t it? Usually by the time we’re two weeks out from any holiday, a plan is already in motion. And, perhaps like yours, ours has varied and evolved over the years.

Nostalgic New Jersey Thanksgivings: From Kids’ Tables to Cozy Cabins

When I was a kid, Thanksgiving meant big family dinners at my dad’s parents’ house with all my cousins. I swear I was stuck at the kids’ table far too long—well into my teens! It was always that small, wobbly card table you had to approach with caution.

When our own kids were young, some years we’d host my in-laws, and other years we’d escape to a cozy Adirondacks cabin—just me, my wife, and our two little ones. Those quiet cabin Thanksgivings are some of my favorite memories.

When the Table Gets Smaller (and the Heart Grows Fonder)

As the kids got older, our table grew again. They’d bring friends who didn’t have a place to go, and before long, we’d have ten or more people laughing and passing dishes around our dining room table.

But time moves on. Kids grow up, move away, or split holidays with their significant others’ families. In recent years, it’s often just been my wife and me sneaking away for another cozy Thanksgiving for two.

Photo by Element5 Digital on Unsplash Photo by Element5 Digital on Unsplash loading...

The Rise of Friendsgiving in New Jersey

Last year, though, we tried something completely new—our first Friendsgiving! We went out to dinner with friends on the big day, and honestly? It was wonderful. Great conversation, delicious food, and best of all—no prep, no cooking, no cleanup!

Top New Jersey Restaurants Open for Thanksgiving Dinner 2025

So, if you’re thinking about heading out this year for Thanksgiving, here’s a list of some highly rated New Jersey restaurants known for serving dinner on Thanksgiving Day. (Check websites for confirmed hours and more details.)

North Jersey Thanksgiving Restaurants

Faubourg — Montclair

High-end French dining offering both take-out and dine-in Thanksgiving options.

Red Horse by David Burke — Bernardsville

Another David Burke gem, also known for its Thanksgiving celebration.

Seasons 52 — Garden State Plaza, Paramus

Offering a Thanksgiving dinner box for easy pick-up and stress-free hosting.

Sâtis Bistro — Jersey City

Refined European-style restaurant with a special three-course Thanksgiving menu.

Grain House Restaurant — Basking Ridge

A charming, rustic spot open for Thanksgiving dinner.

Central Jersey Thanksgiving Restaurants

South Jersey & Shore Thanksgiving Restaurants

Peter Shields Inn & Restaurant — Cape May

An upscale seaside mansion offering a three-course Thanksgiving feast.

Tim McLoone’s Supper Club — Asbury Park

Beachfront buffet-style Thanksgiving dinner with live energy and ocean views.

River Winds Restaurant — West Deptford

Beloved for its scenic views and hearty holiday offerings.

The Smithville Inn — Galloway

Historic and family-friendly, featuring a generous Thanksgiving buffet.

No matter where—or how—you celebrate, whether it’s around a bustling family table, tucked away in a quiet cabin, or enjoying a carefree meal out with friends, may your Thanksgiving be filled with warmth, good food, and even better company.