Ice cream shop known for its wild flavors is now open in Montclair

Just in time for summer, Montclair is getting a little sweeter with the opening of OddFellows Ice Cream Co. on Bloomfield Ave.

The Brooklyn-born ice cream franchise recently had its grand opening on May 30 and is now officially ready to serve you your ice cream of choice.

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Here’s the scoop on OddFellows Ice Cream Co.

Since starting in 2013, they have created more than 500 wacky and unique flavors in addition to the reimagined and improved classics.

The story behind their wild flavors is.. well… sweet. One of the founders, Mohan Kumar, was trying to manage his wife's odd pregnancy cravings.

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When she couldn’t find a savory ice cream that satisfied her, Kumar’s friend Chef Sam, made several quarts of pretzel ice cream. The trio decided it was so good that they went into business together.

The shop makes all of their ice cream and sorbets using fresh milk and cream from farms in eastern PA. The ingredients are free of dyes and preservatives whenever possible.

Many of their treats are gluten-free, and they even have vegan ice cream options with cashew milk bases and coconut milk bases.

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Host an adult ice cream party

The OddFellows Ice Cream shop is available for holding parties with two hours of all you can eat ice cream, cones, and cups. You provide the alcohol and they’ll whip up some boozy shakes and floats.

Sweet.

OddFellows Ice Cream Co. is located at 450 Bloomfield Ave in Montclair, NJ.

OddFellows Montclair store hours:

Monday: 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Tuesday: 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Wednesday: 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Thursday: 2:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Friday: 2:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Saturday: 12:00 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Sunday: 12:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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