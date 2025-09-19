🚓 A 20-year-old East Brunswick woman crashed into the Millstone River in Montgomery after driving under the influence

🍷 Police say she did not stop at an intersection before smashing through a guardrail and plunging into the water

🚑 Both occupants were rescued and taken to the hospital

MONTGOMERY — An East Brunswick woman was arrested and charged with underage DWI after she crashed into a river on Wednesday night.

Vehicle Plunges Into Millstone River in Montgomery

On Sept. 17, Montgomery Township police reported that officers, firefighters, and emergency personnel responded to the intersection of River and Belle Mead-Griggstown roads just before 9 p.m. for a report of a crash involving a vehicle that had driven through the guardrail and plunged into the Millstone River.

The car was found partially submerged, but the driver, Sophia Cifelli, 20, and another adult passenger were not seriously injured when they were pulled out of the river.

Police Say Driver Was Intoxicated at Time of Crash

Officers spoke with Cifelli to find out what happened. They concluded that Cifelli had been driving while intoxicated and arrested her.

Both Cifelli and the unidentified passenger were taken to Robert Wood Johnson Hospital in New Brunswick for evaluation.

Ongoing Investigation May Lead to Additional Charges

Investigators said Cifelli had been driving east on Belle Mead-Griggstown Road and failed to stop at the intersection of River Road. Her car traveled across River Road, struck the guardrail and landed in the river.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are pending, they added.

