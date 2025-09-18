🎓 Two NJ senators from opposing parties team up for civil discourse

College debate tour follows murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk

Effort aims to teach students respect across political divides

TRENTON — Two New Jersey lawmakers from both sides of the political aisle are joining forces to promote civility in politics on college campuses.

Former gubernatorial candidate and state Sen. Jon Bramnick, R-Union, announced that he will be joining Sen. Joseph Cryan, D-Union, in hosting a series of public debates aimed at college students to demonstrate that civility is possible in politics and to promote a more moderate tone in political rhetoric.

College tour inspired by Charlie Kirk’s assassination

The “New Jersey College Civility Tour” comes in the wake of the horrific assassination of conservative activist and commentator, Charlie Kirk, who made a living going to college campuses across the U.S., encouraging debates with young people, especially with those who disagreed with his views.

Kirk, the founder of the organization, Turning Point USA, was murdered while hosting one of his famous college debate tours on Wednesday, Sept. 10, at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, the first of many TPUSA events, entitled “The American Comeback Tour.” He often challenged young people to “prove me wrong.”

NJ senators: Debates should model respect, not rage

“I’ve advocated for teaching civility in our public schools and institutions, and now we’re going to apply this practice on college campuses,” Bramnick said.

This bipartisan public debate tour comes following Bramnick’s legislation which he introduced in October, to establish a joint legislative statesman task force to help promote civility and civil discourse to students in grades K-12.

“These debates will emphasize the importance of treating others with dignity and respect, even when we have differing views, and will show that we can disagree and still be friends,” Bramnick added.

Bramnick returns to spotlight after gubernatorial bid

Bramnick finished third in the Republican gubernatorial primary in June behind former New Jersey Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli and radio talk show host Bill Spadea.

The civility tour aims to help reshape his political identity in a polarized landscape, now focused on bridging divides instead of deepening them.

