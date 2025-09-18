🎓 Kean University eliminates out-of-state tuition starting 2026

UNION TOWNSHIOP (Union) — A New Jersey university plans to treat every student next year like a resident by offering all of them in-state tuition.

The Board of Trustees at Kean University voted this week to offer in-state tuition rates to all undergraduate and graduate students, regardless of where they live, beginning in the fall 2026 semester.

That means the much higher out-of-state tuition rates for new and current students in the 2026-2027 academic year will be eliminated, the university announced.

Big savings for students across the U.S. and across the globe

“The initiative underscores Kean’s mission to provide affordable, high-quality education and strengthens its recruitment efforts as an R2 research university,” the statement read.

The decision also follows Kean University’s announcement earlier this year that it would only offer in-state tuition rates to undergraduate students from the surrounding states of New York, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.

“This decision reflects Kean’s role as a university on the rise. We are extending our reach to students from across the country and around the globe, opening doors to transformative opportunities that will provide them with the knowledge and skills they need to thrive,” said Kean University President Lamont O. Repollet, Ed.D.

Kean University is offering in-state tuition to everyone starting next year

How much money will students actually save?

Students will most definitely save money next year. Currently, the annual in-state tuition and fees for full-time undergrads at Kean total $15,299.60, making it the most affordable university in the state, the announcement read. That’s $8,717.56 less than out-of-state rates.

The current annual in-state tuition and fees for full-time graduate students taking nine credits per semester are $18,351.72. That’s $3,367.80 less than out-of-state tuition.

New Jersey City University

Merger with NJCU could reshape New Jersey higher education

“Kean’s outstanding academics, proximity to New York City, and growing research programs make the university appealing to students outside of New Jersey. This will enable us to tap into expanded markets while bringing students into the state,” said Michael Salvatore, PhD., executive vice president for academic and administrative operations.

He said broadening Kean’s reach is crucial to strengthening its position in higher education, particularly given its pending merger with New Jersey City University.

Salvatore added that NJCU has had success with this strategy by offering the same tuition to in-state and out-of-state students.

The merger between Kean University and New Jersey City University is not expected to be finalized until 2027. The state is putting $10 million towards helping the two institutions come together to create one of the largest public universities in the state.

If the merger is approved, the school would be known as Kean Jersey City. NJCU’s students would be automatically enrolled in Kean while still attending classes in Jersey City.

