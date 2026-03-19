Do you remember the first time you went to a buffet?

As a kid, I remember feeling like it had to be the most amazing thing to ever exist. So many different kinds of foods and you could go back for more?

Heaven.

Now, while we’re already well aware that we have some amazing food in New Jersey, according to research performed by BetUS, we also have some of the best buffets in the country.

In order to determine where the best buffets are in each state, they looked at reviews, Google ratings, the price of an adult dinner buffet, and how much it would cost to purchase a soft drink.

Of the top 150 buffets across the country, three are right here in the Garden State.

Ranking number 33 on the list, Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet has a strong rating of 4.2 on Google reviews.

You can find them at 701 NJ-440 in Jersey City, NJ.

Sushi Photo by Riccardo Bergamini on Unsplash loading...

Try them out for yourself at 1701 W. Edgar Rd. Unit B in Linden, NJ.

Flaming Grill promises exceptional Asian dining experiences by offering classic Chinese American, hibachi grill, and sushi.

Sushi Photo by Vinicius Benedit on Unsplash loading...

Earning a 3.90 on Google reviews, you can find your perfect feast at 53 Rt 17 S in East Rutherford, NJ.

Flaming Grill and Supreme Buffet Flaming Grill and Supreme Buffet/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

Flaming Grill and Supreme Buffet Flaming Grill and Supreme Buffet/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

Be sure to show up hungry!

But, if I may? Can we go over a few quick ground rules? Not trying to yuck anyone’s yum, but if you’re going up to a buffet and there are tongs, don’t be caveman.

Use the tongs.

Also, can you keep the line moving? Standing with an empty plate in my hand while the hanger hits and you won’t want me behind you, trust me.

Finally, maybe you’ll tip less at a buffet, but still tip. As our former governor used to say, it’s the right thing to do.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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